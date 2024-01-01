About Cookies on This Site

شاشة المعلومات

حلول مبتكرة من أجل حياة أفضل. لافتات رقمية وتلفزيونات تجارية تجذب انتباهك من اللحذة الاولى. تفقدو مجموعتنا الوسيعة من شاشات عرض المعلومات المتوفرة لدى ال جي مصر.

أول شاشة مضادة لتغير اللون ومعتمدة من UL في العالم شاشة عالية السطوع

أول شاشة مضادة لتغير اللون ومعتمدة من UL في العالم
شاشة عالية السطوع

اول شاشة معتمدة من UL في العالم فى مجال التصنيع

أول شاشة مضادة لتغير اللون ومعتمدة من UL في العالم<br>شاشة عالية السطوع استكشف الآن

LG DIGITAL CONNECT 2024

اطلق العنان لإمكانيات شاشاتك مع حلول برمجيات (S(Software Solutions

LG DIGITAL CONNECT 2024 تفضل بزيارة الموقع LG DIGITAL CONNECT 2024 تنزيل التطبيق

LG Business Cloud

LG
Business Cloud

افتح إمكانيات شاشات العرض الخاصة بك باستخدام حلول البرمجيات

LG<br>Business Cloud زور LG Business Cloud

LG MAGNIT

Micro LED لسينما منزلية متميزة

LG MAGNIT

إضفاء  لمسة من التألق لمكانك. 

استمتع بأقصى درجات التطور والتألق.

LG MAGNIT استكشف الآن

Innovation for a Better Life

               الشاشات التجارية

    ابتكار من أجل حياة أفضل

               يؤثر اختيارك لحلول اللافتات الرقمية والتليفزيونات التجارية بعمق على عملائك.

    ابتكار من أجل حياة أفضل اكتشف المزيد

شاشات الرقمية

شاشات الرقمية

تلفزيون فندقي

تلفزيون فندقي

شاشاتOLED

شاشاتOLED

شاشاتLED

شاشاتLED

البرمجيات

البرمجيات

اللافتات الرقمية

اللافتات الرقمية

جرب اللافتات الرقمية من إل جي وتمتع بزيادة مبيعاتك.

تعرف على المزايا غير المتوقعة التي ستعود على أعمالك مع اللافتات الرقمية من إل جي.

اللافتات الرقمية معرفة المزيد
أجهزة التلفزيون التجارية

أجهزة التلفزيون التجارية

مع Pro من إل جي: عبر حلول اللافتات والتلفزيون الفندقي المركزي، يمكن للمديرين إنشاء محتويات مخصصة لرعاية النزلاء بطريقة بسيطة وأكثر سهولة.

أجهزة التلفزيون التجارية اعرف المزيد
لافتات OLED

لافتات OLED

تتوافر شاشات OLED التجارية مزدوجة العرض في تشكيلات مسطحة ومنحنية على حد سواء

لافتات OLED اعرف المزيد
لافتات LED

لافتات LED

تعمل شاشات LED المدمجة التي تتميز بكونها لافتة LED داخلية ذكية على إضفاء روعة لا مثيل لها على الداخل في حين تشكل فئات LBS من لافتات LED الذكية الخارجية أجهزة عرض رقمية بارزة لأعمالك.

لافتات LED اعرف المزيد
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 