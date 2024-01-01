About Cookies on This Site

برمجيات سوبرساين (SuperSign) من إل جي

تتعهد لافتات LG الرقمية بتقديم حلول تكنولوجية شاملة لا غنى عنها مزودة أحدث المنتجات والميزات الرقمية المصممة خصيصًا لتلبية المتطلبات الخاصة بالبيئات التجارية

ID_Software_00_Hero_M02_Standard

برمجيات سوبرساين(SuperSign) من إل جي

توفر ديجتال سايناج من إل جي الحلول التقنية الشاملة التي لا غنى عنها عبر أحدث المنتجات الرقمية والوظائف المصممة لتلبية احتياجات البيئات التجارية ذات الطابع الخاص.

نظرة عامة على برمجيات إل جي الفيديو

الخدمة

سوبرساين لايت
(SuperSign Lite)

إصدار مجاني، حساب مستخدم فردي، تطبيق قائم على شبكة الإنترنت (ما يصل إلى 50 عميل)
▪ برمجيات إدارة محتوى اللافتات الأساسية
- إنشاء الجداول والتوزيع عبر الشبكة
- إدارة المشغل

اعرف المزيد

سوبر ساين دبليو
(SuperSign W)

إصدار متميز، حسابات استخدام متعددة، تطبيق قائم على شبكة الإنترنت (ما يصل إلى 1,000 عميل)
▪ برمجيات إدارة محتوى اللافتات المتقدمة
- دعم مزامنة جدار الفيديو وغير ذلك<

اعرف المزيد

المحرر

سوبرساين إيديتور
(SuperSign Editor)

إصدار مجاني
▪ محرر محتويات يعتمد على القوالب من أجل سوبرساين دبليو وسوبرساين لايت

اعرف المزيد

محرر بسيط

إصدار مجاني، حساب مستخدم فردي
▪ برمجيات إدارة محتوى اللافتات البسيطة
- إنشاء المحتوى وقوائم التشغيل وتوزيعها عبر التشغيل باستخدام USB

اعرف المزيد

محرر الوسائط

إصدار متميز، حساب مستخدم فردي
▪ محرر احترافي
- كوّن التخطيط المطلوب باستخدام القوالب

اعرف المزيد

اعرف المزيد

الهاتف المحمول

سوبرسايناج ام (SuperSign M)

إصدار متميز، حسابات استخدام متعددة
▪ برمجيات إدارة محتوى اللافتات عبر الهاتف المحمول
- حرر وكون الجدول الزمنية ووزع المحتوى عبر أجهزة الهاتف المحمول

اعرف المزيد

البيانات الخارجية

سوبرساين ان (SuperSign N)

 

إصدار متميز، حساب مستخدم فردي، تطبيق قائم على شبكة الإنترنت
▪ اسحب مصدر البيانات الخارجي إلى محتوى سوبرساين

اعرف المزيد

التحكم

سوبرساين سي
(SuperSign C)

إصدار مجاني، حساب مستخدم فردي
▪ برمجيات إدارة اللافتات
- التحكم والمراقبة عن بعد عبر RJ45 وRS232C

اعرف المزيد

سوبرساين دبليو بي
(SuperSign WB)

إصدار مجاني، حساب مستخدم فردي
▪ برمجيات موازنة للون الأبيض
- جهاز استشعار وكاميرا

اعرف المزيد

هيكل برمجيات من إل جي - إصدار مجاني

ID_01_LGSuperSignSoftware_10

ID_01_LGSuperSignSoftware_11

هيكل برمجيات من إل جي - إصدار مرخص

ID_01_LGSuperSignSoftware_12

ID_01_LGSuperSignSoftware_14_video

التعريف بسوبرساين

حلول جدار الفيديو عديم الالتحام تقريبًا من إل جي التي تجعل من عرض الصيغ المختلفة أمرًا ممكنًا، حيث يمكن لك توسعته بسهولة بما يسمح بعمليات جذب فعالة.

 

