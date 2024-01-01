About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V 5

يعد LG MULTI V 5 حلاً متكاملاً يجمع بين التقنيات المتقدمة للمباني الشاهقة. يوفر أقصى قدر من كفاءة الطاقة مع تقليل تكاليف التشغيل ويستشعر التحكم في الاستشعار المزدوج الرطوبة ودرجة الحرارة.

صورة Multi V 5 وهو متوافق مع الطبيعة النظيفة.

MULTI V 5

يتيح لك Multi V 5، جنبًا إلى جنب مع الوحدة الداخلية مع تنقية الهواء القوية والتهوية الفعالة، لك وللمبنى الخاص بك تنفس هواء نقي ومتجدد تمامًا مثل الهواء الموجود في الغابة.

صورة تمثل الكفاءة القصوى لـ Multi V 5.

الكفاءة القصوى

يضمن MULTI V 5 أفضل كفاءة في استخدام الطاقة على مستوى العالم باستخدام التقنيات المبتكرة.

صورة تعرض التحكم المزدوج في الاستشعار في Multi V 5.

تحكم مزدوج بالاستشعار

يستشعر التحكم المزدوج في الاستشعار في كل من الرطوبة ودرجة الحرارة من أجل تشغيل اقتصادي ومريح.

التحكم الذكي في الحمل

  • يدير "التحكم الذكي في الحمل" حمل التبريد عن طريق استشعار درجة الحرارة والرطوبة لزيادة كفاءة الطاقة.

  •  

تبريد مريح

  • يساعد التبريد المريح في الحفاظ على التشغيل في وضع التبريد المعتدل دون التوقف بين العمليات.

  •  

تدفئة محسنة

زيادة ساعة التدفئة مع تأخير في صقيع المبادل الحراري بسبب التنبؤ الدقيق بنقطة الندى.

صورة تعرض الضاغط العاكس المطلق لـ Multi V 5.

ضاغط بعاكس مطلق

يعمل الضاغط بعاكس مطلق على تحسين كفاءة الطاقة وتعزيز موثوقية الضاغط.

تحمل محسن مع مادة PEEK

  • يزيد التحمل المحسن بمادة PEEK (Polyetherketone) من متانة وموثوقية الضاغط عبر مادة محمل تزييت وشكل مصقول.

  •  

حقن بخار

  • يوفر تأثير الضغط على مرحلتين عملية تسخين فعالة في ظروف درجات الحرارة المنخفضة.

  •  

الإدارة الذكية للزيت

  • يقوم مستشعر الزيت بتشغيل عملية استرداد الزيت فقط إذا لزم الأمر لزيادة كفاءة الضاغط. كما أنه يوازن ويدير مستوى الزيت في الضواغط كلها.

  •  

™HiPOR

يقلل HiPOR™‎ (إرجاع الزيت عالي الضغط) من فقد الطاقة مع إرجاع الزيت المباشر.

الحل الأمثل لجودة الهواء عالي الكفاءة

قم بتثبيت LG ERV جنبًا إلى جنب مع Multi V 5 واستمتع بالتهوية الموفرة للطاقة. يتفاعل ERV مع درجات الحرارة الخارجية ومستويات ثاني أكسيد الكربون 2 لتوفير تدفئة وتبريد أكثر كفاءة.

صورة تعرض Ocean Black Fin في Multi V 5.

Ocean Black Fin

تم تصميم نظام التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء HVAC للعمل في البيئات القاسية. تم التحقق من مقاومة تآكل Ocean Black Fin Heat Exchager بواسطة TÜV بعد اختبار لمدة 10000 ساعة.

صورة تعرض التدفئة المستمرة لـ Multi V 5.

تدفئة مستمرة

تم تحسين تقنية التدفئة المستمرة بفضل التذويب المتأخر عبر مستشعر الرطوبة والتذويب الجزئي والإدارة الذكية للزيت عبر مستشعر الزيت.

صورة تعبر عن التركيب المرن لـ Multi V 5.

تركيب مرن بوحدة خارجية ذات سعة كبيرة

مع التحسينات في الأجزاء الأساسية، يمكن للوحدة الخارجية المفردة MULTI V 5 توفير سعة كبيرة تصل إلى 26 حصانًا. يتيح ذلك الاستخدام المرن لمساحة الأرضية عن طريق تقليل مساحة التركيب وتقليل إجمالي الأوزان المركبة بشكل ملحوظ.

تقنية المحاكاة الحيوية

  • تعمل المراوح المحسّنة على زيادة معدل تدفق الهواء بنسبة تصل إلى 10٪ مع تقليل استهلاك الطاقة بنسبة تصل إلى 20٪

  •  

معدل تدفق الهواء المتزايد

  • يوفر الغطاء الممتد قدرة أعلى على التبادل الحراري لزيادة معدل تدفق الهواء.

  •  

مبادل حراري من 4 جوانب

  • إنه يحسن نقل الحرارة حتى 20 مما يعزز السعة والأداء في النهاية.

     

تحكم سهل بوصلة V-AHU المتعددة

"يمكن توصيل MULTI V بملف DX لوحدة مناولة الهواء لتنعم ببيئة مكيفة الهواء.
يتم إعداد خيارات تحكم مختلفة لوحدات تحكم إل جي أو DDC المزود، والتي يمكنها الاتصال بإشارة أو بروتوكولات Modbus."

صورة تعرض الضاغط العاكس المطلق لـ Multi V 5.

MULTI V 5 هو حل قابل للتطبيق يخدم

صورة تعبر عن عرض لـ Multi V 5.

عرض MULTI V 5

