مضخة التسخين بالطرد المركزي

تعد مضخة التسخين بالطرد المركزي من إل جي حلاً فريدًا واقتصاديًا يستخدم الطاقة غير المستخدمة كمصدر للحرارة.

مضخة التسخين بالطرد المركزي

الميزات
الاستفادة من الطاقة غير المستخدمة كمصدر حرارة مع حل مضخة التسخين من إل جي 1

الاستفادة من الطاقة غير المستخدمة كمصدر حرارة مع حل مضخة التسخين من إل جي

إنه نظام يوفر المياه بدرجة حرارة عالية تصل إلى 80 درجة مئوية من خلال استخدام 70-80% من الطاقة غير المستخدمة مثل مصدر الحرارة المهدرة ومياه الأنهار والمياه الجوفية التي يتم تصريفها من محطات توليد الطاقة ومحطات معالجة مياه الصرف الصحي. إذ يمكنه توفير الطاقة اقتصاديًا لأنه يسحب الطاقة الحرارية ذات درجة الحرارة المنخفضة ويحولها إلى طاقة حرارية ذات درجة حرارة عالية باستخدام كمية صغيرة من الطاقة.

يمكن استخدامها في مواقع مختلفة

يمكن إنتاج المياه الساخنة في مواقع مختلفة مثل المواقع الصناعية ومحطة معالجة مياه الصرف الصحي. يتم توفير حل متخصص لتوفير تشغيل مستقر وفعال حتى في ظل الظروف القاسية.

نظام توفير الطاقة الاقتصادي

باستخدام مضخة التسخين بالطرد المركزي، يمكن توفير 70% من تكلفة التشغيل و80% من انبعاثات غازات الاحتباس الحراري مقارنةً بالوقود الأحفوري.

ضاغط ذو مرحلتين عالي الكفاءة

حقّق مبرد الطرد المركزي كفاءة عالية من خلال الضاغط ذي المرحلتين. فبفضل دورة الضغط المُحسَّنة ذات المرحلتين، تم تحسين كفاءة الطاقة وخفض تكاليف التشغيل على عكس مبرد الطرد المركزي السابق ذي المرحلة الواحدة.

الناشر المتغير

يوفر نطاق تشغيل أوسع في حال الحمل المنخفض، ويمنع الانهيار الناتج من تفريغ الغاز لتحقيق التشغيل المستقر.

التشغيل المستقر

يمكن لنظام التحميل الجزئي الممتاز أن يوفر التكلفة ويزيد من الطاقة حتى عندما تكون الأحمال خفيفة للغاية.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

تتيح حلول التحكم مثل ACP وAC Smart سهولة المراقبة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد لإدارة طرازات HVAC المختلفة في أي مكان.

تجهيز مضخة الطرد المركزي

تجهيز مضخة الطرد المركزي

استفسار للشراء

يرجى الاستفسار عن الشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسنتواصل معك قريبًا.

