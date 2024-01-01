About Cookies on This Site

المبرد الحلزوني العاكس المبرد بالهواء

تعد مضخة الحرارية اللولبية المزودة بعاكس للتبريد بالهواء من LG أفضل نظام للمرافق الكبيرة التي توفر الماء الساخن والبارد لتكييف الهواء.

مضخة حرارية ذات ضاغط حلزوني يتم تبريدها بالهواء

الميزات
الميزات
طلبات الشراء
مضخة حرارية حلزونية مزودة بعاكس للتبريد بالهواء قابلة للاستخدام في مواقع مختلفة

المضخة الحرارية ذات الضاغط الحلزوني التي يتم تبريدها بالهواء والمشغّلة بواسطة ضاغط انفيرتر هي عبارة عن نظام يوفر مياهًا ساخنة وباردة لتكييف الهواء. ويوصى بها بشدة للمنشآت كبيرة النطاق، مثل بستنة المنشآت والمقرات الحكومية والفنادق.

ضاغط انفيرتر ثنائي

يسمح ضاغط الانفيرتر بنطاق تشغيلي واسع يتراوح بين 15 هرتز و120 هرتز.

يتم تطبيق HiPOR™‎

تعزّز تقنية HiPOR™‎ من كفاءة الضاغط عن طريق تحويل الزيت مباشرةً إلى الضاغط.

أداء تسخين محسّن

تتيح تقنية الحقن البخاري إمكانية التشغيل الحراري الفعال عن طريق التحكم في المعدل الأمثل لتدفق المبرّد حتى عندما تكون درجة الحرارة الخارجية منخفضة.

تصميم قابل للتوسيع

يسمح التصميم القابل للتوسيع بالتركيب المرن وفقًا للمساحة، وكذلك بسهولة التحكم.

 

تحكم مستقر

تتيح تقنية التحكم في المحول إمكانية التحكم المستقر في درجة حرارة المياه المتدفقة.

 

مبرّد صديق للبيئة

R410A عبارة عن مادة تبريد عالية الكفاءة وصديقة للبيئة مزودة بإمكانية عدم النفاذ لطبقة الأوزون.

وظيفة التحكم عن بُعد حتى 500 متر

من الممكن تركيب وحدة تحكم واجهة الآلة البشرية (HMI) بشكل منفصل والتحكم في المبرد الموجودة في غرفة التحكم.

 

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

تتيح حلول التحكم مثل ACP وAC Smart إمكانية المراقبة السهلة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بعد لإدارة طرازات التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC) المختلفة في أي مكان.

اعرف المزيد

مجموعة المبرد الحلزوني المزود بعاكس التبريد بالهواء

طلبات الشراء

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

طلبات الشراء
العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 