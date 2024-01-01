About Cookies on This Site

صورة لأسرة تقضي وقتًا ممتعًا في غرفة المعيشة.

طريقة أكثر ذكاءً للحفاظ على كفاءة الطاقة في المنزل

توفير الطاقة

- مراقبة استخدام الطاقة
- حلول الطاقة المتجددة
- كفاءة التدفئة والتزويد بالماء الساخن

السهولة

- يتحكم تطبيق ThinQ من إل جي في أي وقت ومن أي مكان
- سهولة التوصيل بنظام إدارة المنزل

تبريد مريح

- الحفاظ التام على توازن درجة الحرارة والرطوبة
- راحة قابلة للتخصيص
- هواء نقي

صورة لمنزل مع أربع صور مصغرة لغرفة المعيشة والحمام وغرفة النوم والشرفة.

صورة لامرأة تقرأ أثناء عمل مكيفات الهواء.

غرفة النوم

تتم موازنة درجة الحرارة والرطوبة تلقائيًا من لتحقيق ظروف أكثر راحة.

صورة لشخص يقوم بتشغيل مكيف هواء مثبت بالسقف عبر الهاتف الذكي.

غرفة المعيشة

يمكنك التحكم في وحدتك في أي وقت ومن أي مكان باستخدام تطبيق ThinQ من إل جي.

صورة توضح غرفة المعيشة والحمام وغرفة المرجل والمنزل من الخارج في لقطة واحدة

الحمام

تولد المضخة الحرارية من الهواء إلى الماء التدفئة والماء الساخن مزيج من الطاقة الكهربائية والطبيعية.

صورة توضح وحدة Multi V S مثبتة في الشرفة الخارجية.

الشرفة

حقق أقصى استفادة من الشرفة الخاصة بك باستخدام وحدات Multi V S. الصغير والموفر للمساحة.

تشكيلة المكيفات الخاصة بالمساحات السكنية

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

وحدات Multi V الداخلية

حلول المياه الساخنة (Hydro Kit)

حلول التهوية (ERV)<br/>

مكيف سبليت فردي

أنظمة سبليت المتعددة

حل التدفئة (مضخة تدفئة الهواء بالماء (AWHP))

لوحة تحكم فردي

تعرف على حلول إل جي المثالية لمختلف المساحات السكنية

بولو تاون هاوس

مجمع تاون هاوس مميز في دبي / وحدات Multi V S، الوحدات الداخلية

تعرف على المزيد

فيرمونت

شقق شاهقة الارتفاع في لوس أنجلوس / وحدات Multi V، الوحدات الداخلية

تعرف على المزيد

اسكالا

شقق فاخرة شاهقة الارتفاع في فانكوفر / وحدات Multi V، الوحدات الداخلية

تعرف على المزيد

كوندومينو دي لاجو

إقامة فاخرة في ريو دي جانيرو، البرازيل /أنظمة سبليت المتعددة

تعرف على المزيد
