وحدة تحكم التطبيقات

اكتشف وحدة تحكم التطبيقات من ال جي . تتيح لك هذه الوحدة إدارة فعالة للعديد من أنظمة المباني لتوفير مستوى محسّن من الراحة الداخلية.

Control_Solution_Application_Controllers_01_1529304234699

وحدة تحكم التطبيقات

إدارة أنظمة البناء المختلفة بشكل فعال لتحسين الراحة في الأماكن المغلقة

الميزات عرض المنتجات
الميزات
استعلام للشراء

نظام مرن وقابل للتوسيع

▪ يمكن توسيع نظام التحكم من LG للإدماج مع أي جهاز تابع لجهة خارجية، بدايةً من التحكم في الوحدات الداخلية الفردية عن طريق التلامس الجاف ووصولاً إلى الإدماج مع BMS صغير الحجم عن طريق وحدة الإدخال/الإخراج ACS النمطية. يسمح هذا بالتحكم في المنشأة مقابل تكلفة معقولة للحصول على إدارة فعالة للمبنى.

Application_Controllers_04_AR_1530087180624

Application_Controllers_03_AR_1530087154592

مراقبة استهلاك الطاقة

يمكن لمؤشر توزيع الطاقة (PDI) أن يوزّع استهلاك الطاقة المقيسة لـ MULTI V على كل غرفة لتحقيق المراقبة الفعالة لاستهلاك الطاقة.

التحكم في وحدة معالجة الهواء (AHU)

تقوم مجموعات أدوات توصيل وحدة معالجة الهواء (AHU)بالاتصال بالوحدة الخارجية من LG الموجودة على ملف DX الخاص بوحدة معالجة الهواء لتحقيق أقصى توفير في التكاليف وأقصى إمداد للهواء النقي.

تشكيلة وحدات التحكم في الاستعمال

Application_Controllers_05_AR_1530087208517

[PC]Inquiry To Buy_1516267890119

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 