تكييف قائم على الأرضية

يسمح المكيف الأرضي من إل جي بالتبريد والتدفئة بشكل أسرع وأوسع نطاقاً، بحيث يصل إلى كل ركن من أركان الغرفة.

المكيف العمدي1

المكيف العمدي

مكيّف هواء فائق الإمكانات وأنيق ومثالي للديكورات الداخلية العصرية

الميزات
الميزات
طلبات الشراء
تصميم أنيق1

تصميم أنيق

مكيّف الهواء القائم على الأرضية هو حل مثالي للديكورات الداخلية في

استجابة سريعة

يمكن للوحدة القائمة على الأرضية أن تصل إلى درجة حرارة معينة في فترة زمنية أقصر مع توفير تبريد فائق في الوقت نفسه. وفي غضون ذلك، توفر وظيفة التدفئة الفائقة زاوية تدفق هواء مثلى، مما يضمن لك أداء تدفئة أسرع.

تدفق هواء فائق

من خلال سرعة الهواء وحجمه الفائقين، يمكن أن يصل تدفق الهواء حتى 20 مترًا. يتيح هذا تبريدًا منعشًا ومريحًا في وقت أسرع.

طلبات الشراء1

طلبات الشراء

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

طلبات الشراء اعرف المزيد
العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 