About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Air-cooled Scroll Chiller

اكتشف شيلرات ذات الضواغط الحلزونية التي تُبرد بالهواء من ال جي الامارات. تتميز هذه المبردات بتصميم قابل للتوسيع وتحكم مستقر وكفاءة فائقة.

Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller1

Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

الميزات عرض المنتجات
الميزات
استعلام للشراء

ضاغط ذو محول انفيرتر كلي مزدوج

يسمح الضاغط ذو المحول انفيرترالكلي المزدوج بنطاق تشغيلي واسع يتراوح بين 15 هرتز و120 هرتز.

يتم تطبيق HiPOR™‎

تعزّز تقنية HiPOR™‎ من كفاءة الضاغط عن طريق تحويل الزيت مباشرةً إلى الضاغط.

أداء تسخين محسّن

تتيح تقنية الحقن البخاري إمكانية التشغيل الحراري الفعال عن طريق التحكم في المعدل الأمثل لتدفق المبرّد حتى عندما تكون درجة الحرارة الخارجية منخفضة.

تصميم قابل للتوسيع

يسمح التصميم القابل للتوسيع بالتركيب المرن وفقًا للمساحة، وكذلك بسهولة التحكم.

تحكم مستقر

تتيح تقنية التحكم في المحول إمكانية التحكم المستقر في درجة حرارة المياه المتدفقة.

مبرّد صديق للبيئة

مبرّد R-410a هو مبرّد صديق للبيئة فائق الكفاءة ويتميز بانعدام كامل لإمكانية استنزاف الأوزون.

وظيفة التحكم عن بُعد حتى 500 متر

من الممكن تركيب وحدة التحكم HMI بشكل منفصل والتحكم في المجمِّد في غرفة التحكم.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

حلول التحكم، مثل ACP IV وAC Smart، تتيح إمكانية المراقبة بسهولة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد مما يوفر إمكانية إدارة العديد من طرُز التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف في أي مكان.

معرفة المزيد

Air-cooled-Scroll-Heat-Pump_07_AE-AR_Re_1531189403643

المبرّدات ذات الضواغط الحلزونية التي تُبرد بالهواء

Air_Solution_03_1529040475199

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد
العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 