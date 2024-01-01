About Cookies on This Site

حل التدفئة (AWHP)

يعد AWHP من LG نظامًا عالي الكفاءة يسمح بتدفئة المساحات وتدفئة الأرضية والتبريد فضلًا عن توفير إمدادات المياه الساخنة. كلما طالت مدة استخدامه، يمكنك توفير المزيد من الطاقة.

جهاز THERMA V

جهاز THERMA V من LG عبارة عن نظام مضخة حرارية هواء / ماء (AWHP) يوفر حلول التدفئة والتبريد والماء الساخن.

مضخة حرارية هواء / ماء (AWHP)

مضخة حرارية هواء / ماء (AWHP)

المضخة الحرارية هواء / ماء (AWHP) عبارة عن نظام يسمح بتدفئة المساحات وتدفئة الأرضية والتبريد والإمداد بالماء الساخن. لا يقتصر الأمر على تثبيته في منزلك الجديد فحسب، ولكن يمكنك أيضًا استبدال الغلايات الموجودة في منزلك الحالي.

تخفيض تكاليف التشغيل للتدفئة

تخفيض تكاليف التشغيل للتدفئة

جهاز THERMA V أكثر كفاءة بنحو 4 مرات من الغلايات. كلما طالت مدة استخدامه، يمكنك توفير المزيد من تكاليف التسخين. احسب المبلغ الذي يمكنك توفيره باستخدام جهاز THERMA V عبر محاكي الطاقة.

حلول الطاقة المتجددة

حلول الطاقة المتجددة

يستخدم جهاز THERMA V 75 ما نسبته 75% من الطاقة الطبيعية الممتصة من الهواء الخارجي ونسبة 25% المتبقية يستمدها من الكهرباء. يقلل جهاز THERMA V بشكل كبير من انبعاث ثاني أكسيد الكربون مقارنة بغلايات النفط أو الغاز.

