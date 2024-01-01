We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
المنتجات الموصى بها
مبرد الامتصاص نوع يعمل مباشرة
اكتشف منتجات المبرّد الذي يعمل بنظام التبريد بالامتصاص من ال جي . تتميز هذه المبردات بأداء وصداقة للبيئة فائقين.
فحص رقمي للضغط
مقياس الضغط الرقمي يُستخدم لمراقبة الضغط داخل المبرّد في الوقت الفعلي. يتم تعيين معدل التفريغ وحفظه تلقائيًّا ويمكن استخدام البيانات المحفوظة لمراقبة التسريب وتشخيصه بدقة وسرعة.
|نوع المصدر
|العنوان
|الحجم
لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد