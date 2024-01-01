About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

جهاز THERMA V R410A IWT(خزان المياه المدمج)

يجمع THERMA V R410A (خزان المياه المدمج) من LG بين وحدة داخلية وخزان مياه، الأمر الذي يوفر السهولة والبساطة في التركيب. يمكن تركيب هذه الوحدة في أي مكان تختاره.

جهاز THERMA V R410A IWT (خزان المياه المدمج)

جهاز THERMA V R410A IWT(خزان المياه المدمج)

يعتبر نوع THERMA V R410A IWT (خزان المياه المدمج) منتجًا متعدد الإمكانات يجمع بين وحدة داخلية وخزان مياه، الأمر الذي يجعل التركيب بسيطًا وسهلاً.

 

الميزات عرض المنتجات
الميزات
طلبات الشراء
تصميم خارجي متطور وملائم للتصميم الحديث

تصميم خارجي متطور وملائم للتصميم الحديث

لا يلزم تركيب نوع THERMA V R410A IWT (خزان مياه مدمج) في غرفة المرجل حيث يمكن إخفاؤه. يمكن تركيبه في مساحات مختلفة مثل غرفة المرافق والمطبخ إلى شكله الخارجي المتطور والمتناغم مع تصميم حديث باللون الأبيض.

أعمال نوع THERMA V R410A IWT (خزان المياه المدمج)

أعمال نوع THERMA V R410A IWT (خزان المياه المدمج)

يستخدم الهواء الخارجي كمصدر للحرارة لتوفير التدفئة والماء الساخن. نظرًا لأن الوحدة الداخلية تحتوي على خزان المياه، يمكن توفير الماء الساخن والتدفئة بدون تركيب خزان مياه إضافي.

تحكم فردي في التدفئة لمنطقتين منفصلتين

تحكم فردي في التدفئة لمنطقتين منفصلتين

يمكن لنوع THERMA V R410A IWT (خزان المياه المدمج) التحكم بشكل فردي في منطقتين منفصلتين من خلال دارتين للتدفئة من أجل تلبية احتياجات درجة الحرارة الداخلية المختلفة.

اختيار وجدولة أوضاع التشغيل

اختيار وجدولة أوضاع التشغيل

يعمل نوع THERMA V R410A IWT (خزان المياه المدمج) وفقًا لأوضاع التشغيل الثلاثة التي تحددها. لتقليل تكلفة التدفئة، يمكن للمستخدم ضبط التشغيل على الوضع الاقتصادي. لجعل درجة حرارة الغرفة أكثر دفئًا، يمكن أن يكون وضع الراحة الخيار المثالي. يمكن للمستخدم ضبط وضع التشغيل المطلوب في المنطقة الزمنية المطلوبة عن طريق وظيفة الجدولة.

* درجة الحرارة المذكورة أعلاه عبارة عن مثال. يمكن ضبط درجة حرارة التشغيل الفعلية وتعيينها وفقًا لتفضيلات المستخدم.

توفير مساحة مع نوع مدمج

توفير مساحة مع نوع مدمج

نظرًا لأن هذا المنتج متعدد الإمكانات ومزود بوحدة داخلية وخزان مياه مدمجين، يلزم توصيل نوع واحد فقط من THERMA V R410A IWT (خزان المياه المدمج) بوحدة خارجية دون أي تركيب إضافي معقد.

تدفئة مريحة من خلال عملية تعتمد على الطقس

تدفئة مريحة من خلال عملية تعتمد على الطقس

يتم تحديد درجة الحرارة المستهدفة لسيلان الماء تلقائيًا بناءً على درجة حرارة الهواء الخارجي خلال عملية تعتمد على الطقس. إذا انخفضت درجة الحرارة في الخارج، فسوف تزداد سعة تدفئة المنزل تلقائيًا من أجل الحفاظ على نفس درجة حرارة الغرفة.

تسخين سريع وموثوق بواسطة المستشعر الذكي

تسخين سريع وموثوق بواسطة المستشعر الذكي

يقوم المستشعر الذكي الفريد من LG المزود بتقنية التحكم في الضغط ودرجة الحرارة بقياس الضغط مباشرة للاستجابة الأسرع والأكثر دقة لتباين الأحمال.

كفاءة الطاقة من خلال تقنية العاكس المقدم من LG

كفاءة الطاقة من خلال تقنية العاكس المقدم من LG

اكتسبت LG معرفة متعمقة في تقنيات الضواغط والمحركات، والتي تعد جوهر كفاءة الطاقة. تقلل تقنية العاكس من LG من تكاليف الطاقة عن طريق تحسين الأداء باستخدام الطاقة المطلوبة فقط للتشغيل.

تجهيزات أو تحضيرات الطوارئ

تجهيزات أو تحضيرات الطوارئ

حتى في حالة حدوث خطأ مفاجئ في المنتج، يواصل THERMA V إنتاج الحرارة بشكل مستمر حتى يتم إجراء الصيانة المناسبة. في حالة وجود خطأ بسيط ناتج بشكل أساسي عن خلل في المستشعر، يتم إجبار دورة المضخة الحرارية على العمل. بالنسبة للأخطاء الجسيمة الناتجة عن عيوب في أجزاء الدورة، يعمل السخان الكهربائي للحفاظ على عملية التدفئة.

مجموعة THERMA V

مجموعة THERMA V

طلبات الشراء

طلبات الشراء

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

 

طلبات الشراء اعرف المزيد
العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 