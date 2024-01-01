Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
سلسلة جبلية مع إطار تلفزيون حولها كطريقة إبداعية لإبراز حجم شاشة تلفزيون كبيرة. مع الملصق 100 بوصة.

ما حجم التلفزيون المناسب لمساحتك؟

اختر تجربة مشاهدة غامرة أكثر مع التلفزيون الكبير جدًا من LG. استمتع بالمحتوى من الأفلام والرياضة وحتى الألعاب بجودة الصورة الأكثر حيوية على شاشة كبيرة للغاية.¹

توفر الشاشات الأكبر المزيد من التجارب الغامرة

بفضل التطورات في تقنية التلفزيون، تتيح لك الشاشات عالية الدقة اليوم الاستمتاع بنفس التجربة الغامرة على مسافات أقصر دون فقدان جودة الصورة.¹

غرف معيشة مختلفة مع أشخاص يستمتعون بالتلفزيونات الكبيرة جدًا بطرق مختلفة. في إحدى الغرف يشاهدون حدثًا رياضيًا. في الغرفة الأخرى يشاهدون فيلمًا. في الغرفة الأخيرة تظهر لعبة فيديو على الشاشة.

كيف تجد حجم التلفزيون المناسب؟

اختر الحجم المناسب من تلفزيونات LG الكبير جدًا.² ³ ⁴

سلسلة تعليمية توضح كيف يتغير حجم التلفزيون المثالي بناءً على مسافة المشاهدة من التلفزيون. يعرض التغييرات من 2.3 متر إلى 3 متر.

مع مسافة تبلغ 3 أمتار فقط، يمكنك الحصول على تلفزيون 100 بوصة

ابحث عن الحجم المناسب للتلفزيون. قم بقياس المسافة باستخدام حجم التلفزيون بالسنتيمتر واضربها في 1.2. بفضل التطورات في تقنية الصور، يمكن الآن للغرف الأصغر حجمًا الاستمتاع بشاشات أكبر.

جمعية مهندسي الصور المتحركة والتلفزيون: المسافة السينمائية الموصى بها (40 درجة)

 
Inch rangeRecommended Cinema Distance (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

كيف تقيس مسافة المشاهدة؟

• تعرف على حجم التلفزيون عن طريق قياس الطول القطري للشاشة بالسنتيمتر.

• استنادًا إلى زاوية المشاهدة البالغة 40 درجة، اضرب حجم التلفزيون في 1.2 لإيجاد مسافة المشاهدة المناسبة للتلفزيون. 

لماذا تختار من بين التلفزيونات الكبير جدًا لدى LG؟

استمتع بالتشويق مع جودة معززة

تلفزيونات LG التي تعمل بمعالج alpha AI Processor يمكنها الارتقاء بمستوى المحتوى والصوت منخفض الدقة لتوفير صورة وصوت عالي الجودة على الشاشة الكبيرة جدًا.¹ ³ ⁵ 

اختر من بين مجموعة واسعة من التلفزيونات الكبيرة جدًا 

لدينا مجموعة متنوعة من تلفزيونات LG TV. يتميز كل تلفزيون من التلفزيونات الكبيرة جدًا بتصميم نحيف يضمن أنه على الرغم من حجم الشاشة الكبير، إلا أنه لا يزال يتناغم بشكل جيد مع مساحتك.¹ ³ ⁵

غرف معيشة مختلفة مع تلفزيونات LG الكبيرة جدًا مثبتة على الحائط. في كل مساحة من هذه المساحات، يتم إقران تلفزيون كبير للغاية بمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar.

اكتشف التلفزيون المثالي ذو الشاشة الكبيرة

يمكنك مقارنة الميزات بسهولة جنبًا إلى جنب لاختيار أنسب تلفزيون لك.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED92
صورة منتج LG OLED M5
OLED M5
صورة منتج LG OLED G5
OLED G5
صورة منتج LG QNED85
QNED85
صورة منتج LG QNED92
QNED92
الحجم حتى 97 بوصة (97 و83 و77 و65 بوصة) حتى 97 بوصة (97 و83 و77 و65 بوصة) حتى 100 بوصة (100 و86 و75 و65 بوصة) حتى 85 بوصة (85 و75 و65 بوصة)
الشاشة LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 بوصة) LG OLED evo (83،‏ 77، 65 بوصة) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
المعالج αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
تحسين إضافي بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Upscaling) AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
اكتشف المزيد

¹صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

 

²تقوم العلاقة بين التلفزيون وزوايا الرؤية على المجالات البصرية البشرية.

 

³قد تختلف الميزات حسب الطراز وحجم الشاشة. يرجى الاطلاع على صفحة كل منتج للاطلاع على المواصفات التفصيلية.

 

⁴المسافة الموصى بها من قبل مجلة Electronics review في أمريكا الشمالية (RTings.com) وجمعية مهندسي الصور المتحركة والتلفزيون.

 

⁵قد يختلف الدعم لبعض الميزات حسب المنطقة والبلد.

