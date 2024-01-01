Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ثلاجة سعة 384 لتر التشخيص الذكي، فضي

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

ثلاجة سعة 384 لتر التشخيص الذكي، فضي

GC-F411ELDM

ثلاجة سعة 384 لتر التشخيص الذكي، فضي

(0)
GC-F411ELDM

*الثلاجات تأتي مع ضمان خمس سنوات، الكباس الانفرترر ضمان عشر سنوات
**العمر الإفتراضي للمنتج سبع سنوات

تبريد متساوي وسريع في أي مكان

تبريد متساوي وسريع في أي مكان

تقوم تقنية ™+DoorCooling بإنشاء درجة حرارة داخلية متساوية وباردة بصورة أكبر بنسبة %35 أسرع من نظام التبريد التقليدي.
فهي تقلل بشكل كبير من الفجوة في درجة الحرارة بين الجزء الداخلي وجانب الباب بالحجيرة..

™Smart Diagnosis

™Smart Diagnosis

إن ™Smart Diagnosis‎ من إل جي هي تقنية سهلة ومريحة لاستكشاف أي مشاكل وإصلاحها. ما عليك سوى الاتصال بالخط الساخن لخدمة عملاء إل جي ووضع الهاتف الذكي على الجهاز. يتصل الجهاز بأي كمبيوتر يقدم تشخيصًا في غضون ثوانٍ ويوفر حلاً فوريًا.

تدفق هواء متعدد
تدفق هواء متعدد

تبريد سريع ومتساوي

يتم تزويد هواء التبريد في كل ركن من أركان الثلاجة مع تنفيس متعدد لهواء التبريد.

كفاءة الطاقة

جرى في السنوات الأخيرة الاعتراف بثلاجات إل جي كواحدة من التكنولوجيات المرموقة في العالم.
مقبض يسهل الإمساك به

مقبض يسهل الإمساك به

بفضل مقبض LG الذي يسهل الإمساك به، أصبح فتح الأبواب أسهل. كما يوفر حماية أفضل للثلاجة.
لا يشغل حيز كبير في المكان

لا يشغل حيز كبير في المكان

حتى في المطبخ الصغير، لا تصطدم الأبواب بالجدران. وعندما تكون الأبواب في وضع مفتوح بزاوية 90 درجة، يمكن فتح الأدراج بالكامل.
بدون صقيع

بدون صقيع

يتعذر وجود ثلج متراكم
: يسمح لك التصميم الداخلي بعدم وجود ثلج متراكم للحفاظ على درجة الحرارة ولتكون خالية من الروائح المنبعثة: يسمح الدوران المُحكم للهواء البارد بانحراف أصغر في درجة الحرارة
تبريد سريع: يتم تبريد الهواء الداخلي بسرعة خاصة عندما يكون باب الثلاجة مفتوحًا.
طباعة

المواصفات الأساسية

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    595 x 1860 x 707

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    فضي

جميع المواصفات

التحكم والشاشة

  • إنذار الباب

    نعم

  • التجميد السريع

    نعم

  • تبريد سريع

    نعم

الأبعاد والوزن

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    595 x 1860 x 707

الميزات

  • ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

    نعم

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    فضي

  • نوع المقبض

    ألومنيوم + ABS قضيب، سهل الفتح

حجيرة الثلاجة

  • Hygiene Fresh

    نعم

التقنية الذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

رأي المستخدمين

العثور عليه محليًا

Experience this product around you.

اختياراتنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.

الحصول على الدعم

تواصل معنا

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 