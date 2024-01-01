We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
تبريد متساوي وسريع في أي مكان
تقوم تقنية ™+DoorCooling بإنشاء درجة حرارة داخلية متساوية وباردة بصورة أكبر بنسبة %35 أسرع من نظام التبريد التقليدي.
فهي تقلل بشكل كبير من الفجوة في درجة الحرارة بين الجزء الداخلي وجانب الباب بالحجيرة..