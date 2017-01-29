Saltar contenidos Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience
LG Configuración de doble monitor

Consejos útiles

Mejora tu configuración de monitor dual

Mejora tu productividad y experiencia con una configuración de monitor dual. Esta guía completa explora las ventajas, consejos de selección, colocación e instrucciones para configurar monitores...

Secadora con bomba de calor en casa estilo de vida

Consejos útiles

Guía para tu secadora con bomba de calor

Conoce cómo funcionan las secadoras con bomba de calor, sus principales características y su eficiencia. Descubre el futuro de la tecnología de secado para un rendimiento óptimo y ahorrar...

Una persona ajusta la configuración del televisor con un mando a distancia para optimizar la visualización de los deportes.

Consejos útiles

Cómo calibrar tu TV para ver deportes

Esta guía aborda las preguntas más frecuentes acerca de la calibración del TV y explica cómo ajustar la configuración del TV LG para un visionado ideal de los deportes.

kv_the-best-wireless-earbuds-for-runners-earbuds-for-runners.jpg

Consejos útiles

Los mejores auriculares inalámbricos para correr

Descubre por qué los auriculares inalámbricos de LG son la opción ideal para corredores de todo el mundo gracias a su cómodo ajuste, a su calidad de sonido excelente y a una amplia gama...

jugar en un monitor lg gaming

Consejos útiles

En qué fijarse al comprar un monitor para gaming

Desde la tasa de refresco y el tiempo de respuesta hasta la resolución y el tamaño de la pantalla, repasamos los factores más importantes a la hora de comprar un monitor para gaming.

Ropa blanca colgada en el tendedero

Consejos útiles

Cómo eliminar manchas de la ropa blanca

Desde remedios caseros hasta la selección de programas de lavado adecuados, buscamos las mejores maneras de asegurar que tu ropa blanca siga como nueva y que puedas eliminar incluso las...

Un hombre mide el tamaño de su frigorífico

Consejos útiles

Guía de tamaños de frigoríficos: conoce las medidas estándar de los frigoríficos

Si estás pensando en comprar un nuevo frigorífico, es fundamental conocer las medidas estándar así como las características y modelos más comunes para encontrar la mejor opción para tu hogar.

