Saltar contenidos Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience
LG Configuración de doble monitor

Consejos útiles

Mejora tu configuración de monitor dual

LG Soundbars y altavoces LG

Tech Hub

Las mejores soluciones de sonido de LG: ¿cuál se adapta mejor a ti?

manos sosteniendo residuos plásticos

Inspiración

El futuro sostenible de LG: procesos y materiales de tecnología limpia

LG Configuración de doble monitor

Consejos útiles

Mejora tu configuración de monitor dual

Mejora tu productividad y experiencia con una configuración de monitor dual. Esta guía completa explora las ventajas, consejos de selección, colocación e instrucciones para configurar monitores...

LG Soundbars y altavoces LG

Tech Hub

Las mejores soluciones de sonido de LG: ¿cuál se adapta mejor a ti?

manos sosteniendo residuos plásticos

Inspiración

El futuro sostenible de LG: procesos y materiales de tecnología limpia

Televisores LG OLED

Inspiración

¿Cómo encajan los televisores LG OLED en cada estilo de vida?

En este artículo, el laboratorio de diseño de LG HE desvela las historias que se esconden tras sus productos más apreciados en todo el mundo, con el «LG LIFE DESIGN BOOK» en el que encontrarás...

adolescente y pariente anciano que utilizan frigoríficos congeladores lg de estilo americano

Tech Hub

Todo lo que debes saber sobre los frigoríficos americanos

Descubre todo sobre los frigoríficos americanos en nuestra guía. Infórmate sobre todos los tipos, características y modelos para poder tomar una decisión informada para tu casa.

LG ultra big tv

Tech Hub

La innovación de los televisores de gran pulgada: una evolución en cuestión de tamaño

En este artículo, descubrirás cómo LG está ampliando la oferta del entretenimiento del hogar mediante el auge de las pantallas de TV gigantes.

vertedero de residuos electrónicos

Inspiración

El futuro sostenible de LG: iniciativas para la gestión de la basura tecnológica

Conoce el compromiso de LG con la sostenibilidad y su innovadora iniciativa de gestión de la basura electrónica y descubre cómo está a la cabeza en cuanto a eliminación responsable y programas...

LG’s ‘Care For Where You Live: New Horizon’ entre bastidores

Inspiración

La campaña «Care for where you live: New horizon» de LG ha obtenido dos estrellas de la etiqueta independiente Ecoprod

Descubre más sobre «Care For Where You Live: New Horizon» de LG en Europa. Aprende cómo integra la sostenibilidad en todas sus fases y explora el compromiso de LG con una producción responsable...

jóvenes consumidores en un campo con aerogeneradores

Inspiración

El futuro sostenible de LG: colaboraciones para soluciones ecosostenibles

Descubre el viaje de LG hacia un futuro sostenible a través de colaboraciones estratégicas con partners con una conciencia ecológica. Explora cómo el compromiso de LG con la sostenibilidad...

Secadora con bomba de calor en casa estilo de vida

Consejos útiles

Guía para tu secadora con bomba de calor

Conoce cómo funcionan las secadoras con bomba de calor, sus principales características y su eficiencia. Descubre el futuro de la tecnología de secado para un rendimiento óptimo y ahorrar...

LG Stanbyme go en una acogedora habitación de camping

Inspiración

Disfruta más de tu vida diaria con las pantallas portátiles de LG

Rediseña tu estilo de vida con la gama StanbyME de LG. Descubre cómo las pantallas Lifestyle de LG pueden crear nuevas experiencias y hacerte disfrutar más de tu vida diaria.

Una persona ajusta la configuración del televisor con un mando a distancia para optimizar la visualización de los deportes.

Consejos útiles

Cómo calibrar tu TV para ver deportes

Esta guía aborda las preguntas más frecuentes acerca de la calibración del TV y explica cómo ajustar la configuración del TV LG para un visionado ideal de los deportes.

Esenciales

Tecnología que mejora tu vida

tv.png

TV

Explora
audio.png

Audio

Explora
tone-free.png

Altavoces

Explora
instaview.png

Frigoríficos

Explora
washing-machine.png

Lavado

Explora
styler.png

Styler

Explora
laptops.png

LG Gram

Explora
monitors.png

Monitores

Explora
beamers.png

Proyectores

Explora
tv.png

TV

Explora
audio.png

Audio

Explora
tone-free.png

Altavoces

Explora
instaview.png

Frigoríficos

Explora
washing-machine.png

Lavado

Explora
styler.png

Styler

Explora
laptops.png

LG Gram

Explora
monitors.png

Monitores

Explora
beamers.png

Proyectores

Explora