LG Experience
manos sosteniendo residuos plásticos

Inspiración

El futuro sostenible de LG: procesos y materiales de tecnología limpia

Descubre cómo las prácticas sostenibles de LG incorporan procesos de tecnología limpia en sus barras de sonido y televisores de la serie OLED evo con el objetivo de reducir el impacto medioambiental.

Televisores LG OLED

Inspiración

¿Cómo encajan los televisores LG OLED en cada estilo de vida?

En este artículo, el laboratorio de diseño de LG HE desvela las historias que se esconden tras sus productos más apreciados en todo el mundo, con el «LG LIFE DESIGN BOOK» en el que encontrarás...

vertedero de residuos electrónicos

Inspiración

El futuro sostenible de LG: iniciativas para la gestión de la basura tecnológica

Conoce el compromiso de LG con la sostenibilidad y su innovadora iniciativa de gestión de la basura electrónica y descubre cómo está a la cabeza en cuanto a eliminación responsable y programas...

LG’s ‘Care For Where You Live: New Horizon’ entre bastidores

Inspiración

La campaña «Care for where you live: New horizon» de LG ha obtenido dos estrellas de la etiqueta independiente Ecoprod

Descubre más sobre «Care For Where You Live: New Horizon» de LG en Europa. Aprende cómo integra la sostenibilidad en todas sus fases y explora el compromiso de LG con una producción responsable...

jóvenes consumidores en un campo con aerogeneradores

Inspiración

El futuro sostenible de LG: colaboraciones para soluciones ecosostenibles

Descubre el viaje de LG hacia un futuro sostenible a través de colaboraciones estratégicas con partners con una conciencia ecológica. Explora cómo el compromiso de LG con la sostenibilidad...

LG Stanbyme go en una acogedora habitación de camping

Inspiración

Disfruta más de tu vida diaria con las pantallas portátiles de LG

Rediseña tu estilo de vida con la gama StanbyME de LG. Descubre cómo las pantallas Lifestyle de LG pueden crear nuevas experiencias y hacerte disfrutar más de tu vida diaria.

Consumidor de LG utilizando su portátil rodeado de un fondo inspirado en la naturaleza, promoviendo la vida sostenible.

Inspiración

El futuro sostenible de LG: aumentar la conciencia ecológica de los consumidores

Explora las innovadoras iniciativas de LG en el desarrollo de electrónica de consumo y electrodomésticos que permiten a los usuarios adoptar una vida sostenible y tomar decisiones con conciencia...

Esenciales

Tecnología que mejora tu vida

tv.png

TV

Explora
audio.png

Audio

Explora
tone-free.png

Altavoces

Explora
instaview.png

Frigoríficos

Explora
washing-machine.png

Lavado

Explora
styler.png

Styler

Explora
laptops.png

LG Gram

Explora
monitors.png

Monitores

Explora
beamers.png

Proyectores

Explora
