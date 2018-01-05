LG’S AWARD-WINNING 4K UHD PROJECTOR TO DEBUT AT CES 2018

SEOUL, Jan. 5, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) is committing to expanding its competitiveness in 4K UHD home projectors with the HU80K series, its first 4K UHD 1 projector, the recipient of CES’ Best of Innovation award for delivering ultra-sharp video and a home cinema experience in a compact, beautiful design. With the global 4K projector market expected to grow rapidly, LG is confident that its leadership in the LED projector segment can be repeated in the 4K projector segment as well.

Traditionally, projectors that support 4K images tended to be heavy, expensive and cumbersome to install in the home. LG engineers and designers took on the challenge of downsizing the 4K UHD projector without sacrificing image quality and came up with a premium device that is half the size of competing 4K projectors while still being easier on the wallet. LG’s 4K UHD projector promises great cinematic experience thanks to its excellent 4K picture quality and portable size, meaning that the movie environment can be created in any room of the house at any time.

With high-quality video content being available to consumers in more formats than ever before, the benefit of a device with the versatility to display streaming content as easily as a Blu-ray disc has never been more apparent. LG’s 4K UHD projector can create a 150-inch screen at an amazing 2,500 lumens, making this LG’s brightest projector. What’s more, the LG 4K UHD projector also supports HDR content (HDR10) for an eye-popping cinematic experience in the home.

The projector’s portable size and unique upright design is only made possible by the mirrorless I-shaped engine which allows the projector to show perfect images whether it’s placed on the floor, mounted on the wall or hanging from the ceiling. With a convenient carrying handle and Auto Cord feature, owners may never want to mount the LG 4K UHD projector since it looks great in any room for any occasion. What’s more, the Mirror Reflector can be used as a lens cover to protect the projector from dust when stored away. Two powerful yet clear 7W speakers deliver a true cinematic audio experience without the need for external speakers or a soundbar.

LG 4K UHD projector owners will have no shortage of content to watch, as the projector’s webOS 3.5 smart TV interface can access the most popular online streaming services offering 4K content. And standard connectivity options include ports for USB, Ethernet and HDMI, as well as wireless support for external devices such as a keyboard and mouse.

“At this year’s CES event, we are excited to bring value to consumers with our first 4K UHD projector, which delivers the highest resolution we’ve ever offered in a compact size,” said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT business division. “LG’s 4K UHD projector will lead the way in changing how consumers view 4K content in any room in the home, wherever there’s an audience.”

Also on display will be LG’s latest version of its portable and convenient MiniBeam Projector (model PF50K), featuring webOS 3.5 and Full HD resolution. LG’s entire 2018 projector lineup can be experienced up close in LG’s booth at CES in Las Vegas from January 9-12.

