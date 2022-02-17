Celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day

Did you know that February 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day? It reminds us how we can all do our part to make a better world with small acts of goodwill. Here are some suggestions to spread goodness to your family, your community and to the earth.

Being Kind to Your Family.

Send a Loving Message. Let your family know that they are loved by writing a thank-you note or a heartfelt letter. To show your appreciation, volunteer to do the chores – better yet, put on your chef’s hat to cook up a sumptuous family meal.

Spend Time Together. To make cherished memories that you’ll remember forever, plan a fun party or a barbeque cookout in the backyard. Throughout these countless precious moments, technology can add a bit of extra good and convenience to ensure that nothing gets in the way of family time – as spotlighted in LG’s “Rediscover Good” campaign in Australia, which inspires families to rediscover the good in their everyday.

Being Kind to Your Neighbors.

Help Out with Errands. If you can, check in with elderly neighbors living in the neighborhood to see if they need their groceries or prescriptions picked up. Or consider organizing playdates and carpools to lend a helping hand to busy parents you know.

Share Homemade Food. If you’re a budding cook, why not put your talents to use by sharing tasty homemade foods with a neighbor in need? Sign up with a non-profit called “ Lasagna Love ” and cook up some savory kindness while tackling food insecurity.

Being Kind to the Earth.

Practice the Three ‘R’s. By performing kind acts for the earth, you are also extending your kindness to countless lives that call this planet a home. Practicing the three Rs – reusing, reducing, recycling – is the first step in making a small but significant effort to conserve Mother Earth.