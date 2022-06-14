Disney+ Available on Compatible LG TVs in More Countries

SEOUL, June 14, 2022 — Disney+ app is now available on compatible LG TVs in over forty new countries and territories across Africa, Europe and the Middle East. More LG TV owners can now enjoy in one convenient place the very best movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, as long as their TV runs webOS from 2017 or later.

To enjoy all of what the Disney+ service has to offer, LG customers can simply click the Disney+ icon on LG Home Launcher or press the Disney+ direct button on the LG Magic Remote and select their subscription type to start watching their favorite shows. Smoothly integrated into the webOS platform, the Disney+ app on LG TVs provides a seamless experience and an abundance of first-rate content to suit every taste and interest.

A wealth of superb on-demand content awaits on Disney+, the streaming service supplying access to hundreds of Disney+ Originals and thousands of episodes from The Walt Disney Company’s vast library along with a growing lineup of exclusive, original entertainment. Feature films, TV programs, short-form content and documentaries are all conveniently categorized, searchable and available to stream right now on the large screen at home.

With a number of Disney owned properties to choose from, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, subscribers have no shortage of viewing options to explore. Disney+ brings subscribers a plethora of compelling choices such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, The Kardashians and much more.

LG TVs running webOS allow users to immerse into the nostalgia of all-time favorite stories or the excitement of live action. To bring the utmost detail out of each scene, LG OLED technology offers best-in-industry picture quality thanks to infinite contrast ratio and absolute black level made possible by OLED’s revolutionary self-lit pixel technology which does not require a backlight. Compatible with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, LG TVs deliver an outstanding viewing experience for the home.

What’s more, LG’s convenience-enhancing smart TV features, including ThinQ AI and the platform-wide LG universal search function, work seamlessly with Disney+.

Always striving to deliver the best user experience and content selection available, LG now offers the Disney+ app on compatible LG TVs in over ninety countries worldwide.