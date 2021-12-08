Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Now on Latest LG Smart TVs

Home Entertainment 08/12/2021

Owners of LG webOS 5.0 and Higher Smart TVs Can Now Experience Premium
Gaming on State-of-the-Art Displays With No Downloading, Additional Hardware

An LG TV displaying video game Madden NFL 22 which is available to play on Google Stadia via LG's cutting-edge smart TVs.

SEOUL, Dec. 8, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) announces the availability of Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia on its Smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0 in twenty-two countries. Native support of Stadia gameplay on LG Smart TVs helps deliver instant access to high-end games with support for exceptional graphics and frame rates on cutting-edge displays.

 

 

Available now to download on the LG Content Store in all 22 countries where Stadia is currently available, the Stadia store features over 200 popular games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 as well as access to a growing list of free games and demos, all playable with just a compatible controller, no downloading required. A subscription to Stadia Pro offers a growing library of 30+ games to claim and play, with new titles added every month and exclusive discounts on games and add-on content. And with Stadia’s support for up to 4K HDR graphics and 60 FPS gameplay plus immersive 5.1 surround sound, LG Smart TVs are the perfect choice for those seeking an advanced gaming experience without having to purchase a separate console or expensive gaming PC.*

 

 

Among LG’s Smart TV lineup, LG OLED TVs offer an unparalleled gaming experience with Stadia. Already a favorite among gamers worldwide, LG OLED TVs are ideal for first person shooters, real-time strategies or racing games, ensuring immaculate HDR picture quality, deep blacks and precise colors thanks to LG OLED’s self-lit pixels. What’s more, LG OLED’s speedy 1ms response time and extremely low input lag without loss in picture quality gives players the edge they need to be victorious every time.

4K streaming and 5.1 surround sound available only to Stadia Pro subscribers. All new Stadia users can claim a one month trial subscription to Stadia Pro.

