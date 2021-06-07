Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG and Highbrow Deliver Expertly-Curated Educational TV Content to Young Learners

Home Entertainment 07/06/2021

 Popular Videos from Highbrow Expand Education Options for Children on LG TVs

The Highbrow app displayed on LG TV with various options each with different topic

SEOUL, June 7, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) and Highbrow, the popular ad-free video-on-demand education platform for children, is coming to LG TV customers in 145 countries via the LG Content Store. LG’s Smart TVs running webOS versions 4.0 and higher will be the first to provide children up to 11 years of age, parents and educators with Highbrow’s wide selection of age-appropriate educational content to suit the needs of every young learner.

 

 

The Highbrow app delivers an engaging assortment of educational videos that have been carefully hand-curated and matched to each learner’s age and interest using proprietary technology for a personalized viewing experience. Highbrow makes recommendations from its library of more than 10,000 videos covering topics ranging from science, humanities, mathematics, music, art, languages and more. To deliver its fresh and engaging content, Highbrow works with over 200 global creators including Pinkfong, best known for its megahit Baby Shark song and video. As a globally trusted online learning platform, Highbrow is already being used in more than a hundred schools around the world.

 

 

With distance learning still dominating students’ lives, TVs have become the go-to education tool in many countries. With already more than a dozen education apps, LG TVs with webOS gives young learners access to a wide selection of educational content while the improved web browser delivers a convenient user experience for all ages.

 

 

With the screen mirroring features of LG TVs, content from compatible smartphones, tablets and PCs can be replicated on the TV screen using LG Magic Tap on Android or Airplay for Apple devices. Magic Tap also allows compatible smartphones to connect via NFC to LG’s Magic Remote on 2021 LG TVs, enabling learners to hear the TV’s audio through headphones or earbuds for more privacy and immersiveness.

 

 

Because protecting the eyes of viewers during learning is just as important as delivering outstanding picture quality, the displays in all 2021 LG OLED TVs are verified as being flicker-free and discomfort glare-free by UL.* And because LG OLED TVs are TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® certified, parents can be assured that the health of their little ones’ eyes is not at risk.

 

 

Flicker-free feature optimized with default setting.

