LG Claims Top Ranking in Customer Satisfaction for TVs and Home Appliances

SEOUL, Oct. 5, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) has received recognition for excellence from the 2023 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Survey for TVs and major appliances*. The ACSI results underscore LG’s steadfast commitment to enriching the daily lives of consumers by offering products based on customer response and feedback.

The ACSI is a renowned U.S. organization and the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction, possessing over two decades of expertise in evaluating a wide range of diverse industries. The ACSI survey findings offer a high level of reliability, derived from interviews with approximately half a million customers.

LG claimed the top TV manufacturing position in this year’s ACSI TV category, recording an impressive score of 83, which marks a notable 4 percent increase. LG TVs consistently excelled with customers in multiple areas, including product durability, internal configurations, exterior design and warranty coverage.

In the home appliances category, LG secured first place for the second consecutive year. The only manufacturer to achieve a score in the 80s last year, LG boasted the highest satisfaction index this year with a score of 82, a one-point increase from its previous standing.

LG has made significant strides to align its vision with sustainable and eco-friendly technology. The U.S. Department of Energy has unveiled a series of proposals aimed at implementing regulations and standards for the reduction of water and energy consumption urging manufacturers to enhance energy efficiency in home appliances. Amid these efforts, LG is dedicated to actively participating in environmental preservation.

*American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2022-2023.