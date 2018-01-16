Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ELECTRONICS EARNS CES 2018 BEST TV PRODUCT HONORS FOR LG AI OLED TV

Home Entertainment 16/01/2018

Global Leader and Technology Innovator Receives Over 90 CES Awards
Across Home Appliance, Home Entertainment and Mobile Categories

LG ELECTRONICS EARNS CES 2018 BEST TV PRODUCT HONORS FOR LG AI OLED TV

SEOUL, Jan. 16, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) was honored with more than 90 awards at CES® 2018, led by the Official CES Best TV Product Award for the fourth consecutive year, this time for the new LG AI OLED TV (model C8). LG also earned numerous best-of-show honors for the LG InstaView ThinQ™ Refrigerator and LG 4K UHD Projector.

 

LG received top accolades from Engadget, The Verge, Digital Trends, Mashable, SlashGear, TechRadar, Pocket-lint, T3, Stuff Magazine and others in addition to 19 CES Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association – including the Best of Innovation Award for the LG 4K UHD Projector – across home appliance, home entertainment and mobile communications categories.

 

LG’s 2018 innovations unveiled at CES include home appliances and home entertainment products with LG ThinQ AI including the first TVs with the Google Assistant built-in, most notably the LG SIGNATURE AI OLED TV W8 featuring ThinQ which won more than 10 awards at CES. The LG InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator followed in award wins, offering a streamlined food management system through LG’s webOS platform and Amazon Alexa integration that makes shopping for groceries, playing music, checking the weather, managing your calendar and more, simple. LG also debuted the revolutionary new α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor that further enhances performance of its flagship LG AI OLED TVs and revealed the outstanding LG V30 smartphone in a brilliant new Raspberry Rose color.

 

Top awards earned by LG at CES 2018 include:

 

LG AI OLED TV C8: Engadget: Best of CES – Best TV Product / Reviewed.com: CES Editors’ Choice Awards

 

LG SIGNATURE AI OLED TV W8 with ThinQ / α (Alpha) 9 Processor: Consumer Technology Association 2018 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays / Pocket-lint: Best TVs of CES / Techlicious CES Top Picks / TechRadar: The Best Tech at the Show / TWICE: Picks Awards

 

LG InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator: BGR: Best of CES / Consumer Technology Association 2018 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliance / Gadgetmatch: Best of CES / Gear Diary: Best of CES / Reviewed.com: CES Editors’ Choice Awards / TWICE: Picks Awards

 

LG 4K UHD Projector: 9 to 5 Toys: Best of CES / Consumer Technology Association: 2018 CES Innovation Awards – Best of Innovation / TWICE: Top Picks Awards

 

LG 34-inch 5K UltraWide Monitor: MacRumors: CES 2018 – Best of CES Unveiled / SlashGear: Best of CES / The Verge: Awards at CES

 

LG V30 Smartphone: Consumer Technology Association 2018 CES Innovation Awards: Wireless Handsets and Accessories / Videomaker: Best Smartphone of CES

 

For a complete list of LG’s CES 2018 awards and accolades and additional information about LG’s products at CES please visit www.LGnewsroom.com/ces2018.

 

