LG to Bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming to WebOS Smart TVs

Home Entertainment 18/11/2021

Leading the TV Gaming Experience With First Smart TV GeForce NOW App

LG OLED TV displaying 5 hit video games available to play with NVIDIA GeForce NOW

SEOUL, Nov. 18, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) announced partnership with NVIDIA to be the first TV manufacturer to develop a Smart TV app of GeForce NOW, the premier cloud game-streaming service, for LG TVs running webOS.1 Boasting large screen sizes, lifelike picture quality and high refresh rates, LG’s OLED TVs are a perfect match for GeForce NOW. Currently available on NVIDIA SHIELD, Windows PC, macOS, Chrome OS, Android and Safari browser for iPhone and iPad. GeForce NOW allows gamers to start playing on their LG TVs and continue on nearly any device they own.

 

 

The app will be available in beta starting this week in the LG Content Store on select 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TV models in 80 markets.2 The app will enable LG TV owners with compatible TVs to instantly enjoy over 35 free-to-play games with just a compatible controller, no additional hardware required.

 

 

Games include Rocket League and Destiny 2 plus hit titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Crysis Remastered Trilogy, all playable at up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. GeForce NOW Priority members get access to the most advanced platform for ray tracing and AI technologies, streaming from NVIDIA RTX-powered servers in data centers worldwide for the most responsive gameplay and gorgeous, high-quality graphics.

 

 

The powerful combination of GeForce NOW and LG OLED TV will mean immersive gaming at its finest. LG OLED’s self-lit pixels ensure the most vibrant colors and deepest blacks to make in-game environments and characters more realistic than ever. LG TVs also deliver ultra-fast 1 millisecond response time and super-low input lag for smoother visuals, better control and a key advantage over the competition.

 

 

“LG customers are expecting the best when it comes to gaming on a large screen,” said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Partnering with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW to LG TV owners is a sign of our commitment to deliver the best gaming experience on LG TVs running webOS.”

Complete list of compatible TV models to be announced at a later date.
NVIDIA GeForce NOW beta is fully functional with no restrictions in features or services.

