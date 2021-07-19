Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG’s Most Compact Soundbar Delivers Room-filling Sound to Movie and Music Lovers Worldwide

Home Entertainment 19/07/2021

Perfect for Small Spaces, LG Eclair Features Immersive
Dolby Atmos Sound and Robust Bass With Low-Vibration

The black LG Éclair and subwoofer placed below a wall-mounted LG TV to effortlessly blend into a grey contemporary living space

SEOUL, July 19, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) announces the rollout of LG Eclair (model QP5) soundbar, its most compact model to date, starting in North America followed by other regions around the world. A 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree, this soundbar is a great fit for contemporary lifestyles thanks to its sleek, compact design that fits well in limited spaces while still being able to deliver immersive sound.

 

 

Despite its compact size, LG Eclair delivers powerful performance with Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X support while still keeping peace with the neighbors with its low vibration, power bass subwoofer. Measuring only 296 x 59.9 x 126mm – only one-third the width of LG’s previously smallest 3.1.2 channel Atmos soundbar, SP8YA – LG Eclair features a chic oval design and jersey fabric in classic black or white that blend in seamlessly with any modern décor.

LG Eclair’s advanced, 3.1.2 channel system with wireless subwoofer employs Meridian Audio’s tuning and technology to deliver exceptional detail and spatiality. Meridian’s Horizon technology up-mixes two channel stereo content into immersive, multichannel audio to deliver a wider soundstage for a truly immersive listening experience with tonal balance that remains authentic to the original recording.

 

 

LG Eclair offers an enhanced viewing experience thanks to 4K pass-through support which allows viewers to enjoy stunning 4K and HDR content, including Dolby Vision, on their favorite streaming services. What’s more, adaptive LG AI Sound Pro analyzes the content being played and automatically applies the best sound settings, depending on which genre of content the user is enjoying, whether it’s news, music or cinema.

Not only does LG Eclair make sound come alive, it’s also designed with convenience in mind, requiring fewer cables without sacrificing sound quality. This is possible because enhanced audio return channel (eARC) support allows for the lossless transmission of 5.1-channel, 7.1-channel and immersive audio such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X on compatible TVs. Owners of 2021 LG TVs will also benefit from authentic and clear sound with TV Sound Mode Share, which combines the processing power of LG’s latest α (Alpha) AI processors and AI Sound Pro to reveal rich nuances of the content source.1

 

 

Beyond sound performance, LG designed the Eclair not only to elevate the home viewing experience but to reduce its impact on the environment. This effort has resulted in LG Eclair being recognized as an Eco-Product by SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA of Switzerland.2

 

 

 

1 TV Sound Mode Share and AI processor version vary by TV model.
2 SGS Eco-Product certification based on several categories including use of recycled materials in packaging. The soundbar ships in eco-conscious packaging with internal packing material made from recycled molded pulp, an alternative to polystyrene foam and plastic.

