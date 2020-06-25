Newest LG True Wireless Earbuds Self-clean, Sound Great With Meridian Audio

SEOUL, June 25, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) revealed two new LG TONE Free true wireless earbuds (models HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4), both delivering exceptional listening experience with lifelike audio thanks to Meridian Audio technology. LG HBS-FN6 features LG’s industry-first UVnano case which eliminates bacteria and germs on the earbuds as they charge. The new canal-type design delivers a more comfortable fit and comes in two colors: matte Stylish Black and glossy Modern White.

The earbuds deliver an extra dimension courtesy of HSP (Headphone Spatial Processing) technology from Meridian – LG’s long-standing audio partner in delivering superior sound – powered by Digital Signal Processing, a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years. DSP not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, it also delivers vocals with pristine clarity, completely immersing the listener.

Both TONE Free models feature customized EQ sound settings developed by Meridian with each mode offering four unique presets to deliver a perfectly tailored listening experience: Natural for authentic and balanced sound, Immersive for an expanded sense of space, Bass Boost for that extra punch and Treble Boost for greater clarity to vocal performances. Noise isolation provided by the snug-fitting eartips provide a tight seal that blocks out most distracting exterior noise while Ambient Sound Mode lets wearers hear what’s going on around them with the press of a button.

The higher end HBS-FN6 includes LG’s innovative UVnano charging case for protected storage, hassle-free charging and enhanced hygiene. Several studies have shown that earbuds can harbor more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board, leading to potential ear infections.1 Utilizing built-in ultraviolet light, LG’s slim charging case keeps listeners’ ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus 2 from the non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone ear gel 3 and inner mesh. The compact charging case provides up to an hour of listening time after a five minute charge. Fully charged, both models provide six hours of usage with the UVnano case delivering three full charges for a total of 18 hours of listening enjoyment.

“LG has always striven to deliver better sound to more consumers and with our new TONE Free earbuds we are expanding on our successful partnership with Meridian Audio,” said Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio and video division. “On top of great sound, TONE Free brings something new to the table that is also very practical.”

The new LG TONE Free boasts enhanced usability and durability with both models rated IPX4 for protection against splashing water, rain and perspiration while working out. Both HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 also feature Voice Command for convenient voice access to Google Assistant or Siri on a connected smartphone. Intuitive touch commands built into each earbud allows the listener to play, pause, skip and control the volume level without reaching for the phone.

“We poured all of our accumulated expertise into creating the sound identity for this new range of LG TONE Free products,” commented John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio. “Whether you’re at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

Both LG TONE Free models will begin rolling out in key European and American markets starting next month, with availability in other regions to follow.

Key Specifications: