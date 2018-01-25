LG ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SEOUL, Jan. 25, 2018 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced record full-year revenues for 2017 of KRW 61.4 trillion (USD 55.4 billion), an increase of 10.9 percent from the previous year, the highest in the company’s history. Full-year 2017 profits of KRW 2.47 trillion (USD 2.23 billion) – the highest profit since 2009 – increased 85 percent from 2016 due in large part to strong performance by premium home appliances and TVs. Fourth-quarter 2017 revenues grew 15 percent versus 2016 to KRW 16.96 trillion (USD 15.3 billion), generating strong operating profits of KRW 366.8 billion (USD 330.9 million).

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company reported full-year 2017 revenues of 19.23 trillion (USD 17.34 billion), a 11 percent increase from the previous year, reflecting strong demand for premium products such as TWINWash washing machines, InstaView refrigerators and energy-efficient home appliances. Fourth-quarter 2017 revenues of 4.33 trillion (USD 3.91 billion) rose 7 percent from the same period the previous year, with sales in Korea up 27 percent year-over-year. Quarterly operating income declined to KRW 80.7 billion (USD 72.8 million) because of increased marketing expenses related to LG SIGNATURE, infrastructure investments in North America and R&D expenditures related to AI appliances and robots.

The LG Home Entertainment Company reported full-year revenues of KRW 18.67 trillion (USD 16.85 billion), a 7 percent increase from the previous year. Strong full-year operating profit of KRW 1.57 trillion (USD 1.41 billion) reflected the continued growth in demand of premium LG OLED and UHD TV products. Fourth-quarter 2017 sales were strong, up 14 percent year-over-year to KRW 5.48 trillion (USD 4.94 billion), thanks to increasing demand for LG premium TVs. Operating income for the quarter increased 134 percent from the same period 2016 to KRW 383.5 billion (USD 345.96 million).

The LG Mobile Communications Company posted full-year sales of KRW 11.67 trillion (USD 10.52 billion) despite a challenging marketplace and strong competition from Chinese brands. Fourth-quarter revenues increased to KRW 3.07 trillion (USD 2.77 billion), while the quarterly operating loss narrowed to KRW 213.2 billion (USD 192.33 million) due to strong sales of the LG V30 and other premium smartphones and an improved business structure.

The LG Vehicle Components Company posted solid full-year sales of KRW 3.49 trillion (USD 3.15 billion), an increase of nearly 26 percent from the previous year, and quarterly sales of KRW 856.7 billion (USD 772.8 million), down slightly from the same period a year earlier. The company’s fourth-quarter 2017 profitability declined due to a temporary decrease in sales in the infotainment business and investments in new business. Growth of the global electric vehicle market is expected to generate additional demand for components in 2018.

LG Electronics’ unaudited quarterly earnings results are based on IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) for the three-month period ending December 31, 2017. Amounts in Korean won (KRW) are translated into U.S. dollars (USD) at the average rate of the three-month period of the corresponding quarter — KRW 1,108.51 per USD.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 77,000 people working in 125 locations around the world. With 2017 global sales of USD 55.4 billion (KRW 61.4 trillion), LG comprises five business units ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Components and B2B ― and is one of the world's leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators.