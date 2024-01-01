Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
6,5 kg, max. 1200 ford./perc, Gőzmosógép, Keskeny kialakítás
MEZ69202122 F2J3WS6WE 改位置.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
6,5 kg, max. 1200 ford./perc, Gőzmosógép, Keskeny kialakítás

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Inverter Direct Drive™
  • 6 MOTION technológia: 6-féle dobmozgás a ruhák extra megóvásáért
  • Steam™
  • Hátralévő idő kijelzés
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • 10 ÉV GARANCIA a Direct Drive motorra
Optimális mosás minden textíliához

6 Motion DD

Optimális mosás minden textíliához

Válasszon ki bármilyen programot, a mosógép a 6 Motion Direct Drive technológiának köszönhetően hatféle dobmozgást kombinál annak érdekében, hogy kíméletesen mossa makulátlanul tisztára a ruhákat.

F2J3WN3WE_6Motion_Movie_D

* A képen és a videóban a termék képei illusztrációk, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

Kevesebb vibráció, kevesebb zaj
Inverter Direct Drive

Kevesebb vibráció, kevesebb zaj

A nagy hatékonyságú inverteres Direct Drive motor közvetlenül a mosógép dobjára van szerelve így javítva a mosás hatásfokát, mindezt zajmentesen. Az inverteres DD motorok kevesebb mozgó alkatrészből állnak, ezáltal csökken a vibráció és hosszabb lesz az élettartam, továbbá csökken a motorok energiavesztesége, és így az áramfogyasztás is.

*A javasolt maximális terhelés programonként eltérő lehet, a részletes leírást keresse a használati útmutatóban!
*A kép illusztráció, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

Mélyreható tisztítás3
Steam™

Mélyreható tisztítás

Az LG Steam™ technológia eltávolítja az allergén anyagok 99,9%-át, például az allergiát vagy légzőszervi problémákat okozó poratkákat.*

* Az Allergy Care program, a BAF (British Allergy Foundation - Brit Allergia Alapítvány) jóváhagyása szerint, 99,9%-kal csökkenti a textíliára rakódott házi poratkák mennyiségét.
* Az eredmény a környezeti tényezők függvényében változhat.
* A videóban szereplő termék illusztráció, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

Eltávolítja az allergének 99,9%-át1

Eltávolítja az allergének 99,9%-át

A gőz erejével 99,9%-kal csökken a szövetszálakra rakódott allergének mennyisége.
Jobb láthatóság

Jobb láthatóság

Jobban látható kijelző

Összegzés

MÉRETEK

dimension
Mosási kapacitás (kg)
6,5
Termék mérete (Sz x Ma x Mé mm)
600 x 850 x 440
ENERGIAOSZTÁLY
E (A - G skála)
TÍPUS
Gőzmosógép

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Mosási kapacitás (kg)

    6,5

  • Termék mérete (Sz x Ma x Mé mm)

    600 x 850 x 440

  • Maximális Centrifuga sebesség (RPM)

    1 200

  • ezDispense

    Nem

  • Gőz technológia

    Igen

  • Gyűrődésvédelem

    Nem

  • ThinQ Wifi funkcióval

    Nem

DIZÁJN

  • Szín

    Fehér

  • Ajtótípus

    Átlátszó üvegajtó

KAPACITÁS

  • Mosási kapacitás (kg)

    6,5

PROGRAMOK

  • Ágynemű

    Nem

  • Pamut

    Igen

  • Babaruha gőzzel

    Igen

  • Allergy Care

    Nem

  • Automata mosás

    Nem

  • Babaruha

    Nem

  • Babaruházat

    Nem

  • Hideg mosás

    Nem

  • Színvédelem

    Nem

  • Pamut+

    Nem

  • Sötét ruhák

    Nem

  • Kímélő

    Igen

  • Programletöltés

    Nem

  • Áztatás + Centrifugálás

    Nem

  • Szintetikus

    Igen

  • Eco 40-60

    Igen

  • Kényes anyagok

    Nem

  • Higiénia

    Nem

  • Intenzív 60

    Nem

  • Kevert anyagú ruhák

    Igen

  • Szabadidőruha

    Nem

  • Gyors 30

    Igen

  • Gyorsmosás

    Nem

  • Frissítés

    Nem

  • Öblítés+Centrifugálás

    Igen

  • Csendes mosás

    Nem

  • Bőrkímélő

    Nem

  • Gyors 14

    Nem

  • Gyors mosás + Szárítás

    Nem

  • Sportruházat

    Igen

  • Folteltávolítás

    Nem

  • Gőzfrissítés

    Nem

  • Dobtisztítás

    Nem

  • TurboWash 39

    Nem

  • TurboWash 49

    Nem

  • TurboWash 59

    Nem

  • Pamut 20⁰C

    Nem

  • Kézi mosás

    Nem

  • Farmer / Sötét mosás

    Nem

  • Előmosás + Pamut

    Nem

  • Gyors 12

    Nem

  • Gyors 60

    Nem

  • Öblítés

    Nem

  • Centrifugálás + Áztatás

    Nem

  • Mosás + Szárítás

    Nem

  • Gyapjú (Kézi/gyapjú)

    Igen

KIJELZŐ

  • Késleltetett mosás (befejezés)

    3–19 óra

  • Kijelző típusa

    Tekerőgomb + LED érintőképernyő

  • Ajtózárjelzés

    Igen

JELLEMZŐK

  • 6 Motion DD

    Igen

  • AI DD

    Nem

  • Típus

    Elöltöltős mosógép

  • Program vége dallam

    Igen

  • Ruhadarab hozzáadása

    Nem

  • ezDispense

    Nem

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Igen

  • Súlyautomatika

    Igen

  • Gőz technológia

    Igen

  • Dobvilágítás

    Nem

  • Steam+ gőz technológia

    Nem

  • Rozsdamentes acél dob

    Igen

  • TurboWash360˚

    Nem

  • Vibrációs szenzor

    Igen

  • Emelők

    Műanyag emelők

  • TurboWash - Turbó mosás

    Nem

MÉRETEK ÉS SÚLY

  • Méret csomagolással (Sz x Ma x Mé mm)

    660 x 890 x 540

  • Termék mérete (Sz x Ma x Mé mm)

    600 x 850 x 440

  • Súly (kg)

    60,0

  • Súly csomagolással (kg)

    64,0

  • Mélység a hátlaptól az ajtóig (Mé‘ mm)

    490

  • Termék mélysége 90˚-ra nyitott ajtóval (Mé'' mm)

    890

ENERGIAOSZTÁLY

  • Energiaosztály (mosás) A (A-G skála)

    E

VÁLASZTHATÓ OPCIÓK

  • WiFi

    Nem

  • Ruhadarab hozzáadása

    Nem

  • Hangjelzés be/ki

    Nem

  • Gyermekzár

    Igen

  • Késleltetett mosás (befejezés)

    Igen

  • Mosószer szintje

    Nem

  • Előmosás

    Igen

  • Távindítás

    Nem

  • Öblítés

    Kétszer

  • Öblítés és centrifugálás

    Nem

  • Öblítés+

    Nem

  • Öblítő szintje

    Nem

  • Centrifugálási fordulatszám

    1200/1000/800/600/400/Nincs centrifugálás

  • Gőz technológia

    Nem

  • Hőmérséklet

    Hideg/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

  • Dobtisztítás

    Igen

  • TurboWash

    Nem

  • Mosás

    Igen

  • Gyűrődésvédelem

    Nem

  • ColdWash

    Nem

  • Automata mosószeradagoló tisztítás

    Nem

EAN KÓD

  • EAN kód

    8806084688019

TERMÉKADATLAP (CSAK MOSÁS)

  • Energiafogyasztás 100 ciklusra levetítve (kWh)

    77

  • Energiahatékonysági besorolás

    E

  • Maximális Centrifuga sebesség (RPM)

    1 200

  • Centrifugálási zajszint (hangerő szint) (dBa)

    74

  • Centrifuga teljesítmény - Hatékonysági besorolás

    B

  • Mosási kapacitás (kg)

    6,5

  • Vízfogyasztás ciklusonként (L)

    44

INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK

  • Smart Diagnosis - Öndiagnosztika

    Nem

  • Programletöltés

    Nem

  • Energiafelhasználás nyomon követése

    Nem

  • Távindítás és nyomonkövetés

    Nem

  • ThinQ Wifi funkcióval

    Nem

  • Dobtisztítási aszisztens

    Nem

  • Okos párosítás

    Nem

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

