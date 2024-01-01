Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Ruhaápolás a gőz erejével

Az LG Webáruház ajánlata:

LG Styler
30% kuponkedvezmény
• Ingyenes házhozszállítás

A promóció időtartama: 2022. november 9. – 2022.december 31.

Frissítse fel és ápolja ruháit egyszerűen az LG Styler segítségével!

Vásárolja meg most 30% kedvezménnyel a promócióban részt vevő modellt, melynek segítségével egyszerűen és hatékonyan frissítheti fel az esőben nyirkossá vált kabátokat, a nehezen tisztítható vagy gyűrött alkalmi ruháit otthona kényelmében, így ritkábban kell felkeresnie a ruhatisztító szalont.

 

 

A fenti kedvezményeken felül vásárlásakor vegye igénybe további szolgáltatásunkat:

 

 

 Ingyenes házhozszállítás

A promóció időtartama: Fent felsorolt akciós ajánlataink kizárólag az LG Webáruházban 2022. november 9. és 2022. december 31. között történő vásárlások esetén vehetők igénybe!

Az 30% kedvezmény a termék feltüntetett árából az LG Webáruházban leadott rendelés véglegesítésekor a “30styler” kuponkód használatával kerül levonásra!

Amennyiben rendelkezik saját LG felhasználói fiókkal, a termék kosárba helyezését követően a legördülő menüből válassza ki a kuponkódot, amennyiben nem rendelkezik saját fiókkal, írja be a “30styler” kuponkódot a rendelési összesítő felületen.

Ismerje meg a promócióban résztvevő készülékeket:

Főbb funkciók

Ruhafrissítés

Ruhafrissítés

Az LG Styler a TrueSteam™ technológiának köszönhetően a tiszta gőz erejével és az akasztó gyors mozgásával csökkenti az allergének mennyiségét, a kellemetlen szagokat és gyűrődéseket.

Kímélő szárítás

Kímélő szárítás

Az extra gondoskodást igénylő ruhadarabok kímélő szárítása.

Nadrágformázó rekesz

Nadrágformázó rekesz

Az ajtó belsején található speciális rekesz gondoskodik a pontos nadrágélekről, miközben jelentősen csökkenti a hajlatokban kialakult gyűrődéseket.

Páramentesítés

Páramentesítés

Az LG Styler segítségével nem csupán ruháit frissítheti fel, hanem a gardrób levegőjét is.

LG ThinQ™

LG ThinQ™

Az ThinQ™ alkalmazáson keresztül mobiltelefonjáról bárhonnan, bármikor vezérelheti és felügyelheti a készüléket.