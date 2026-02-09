About Cookies on This Site

Tavaszi megtakarítás!

Tavaszi megtakarítás!

Tavaszi megtakarítás!

 

Háztartási eszközök akár 50 000 Ft
kedvezménnyel és 0% THM-mel
az LG Webáruházban!

Tavaszi megtakarítás!


Induljon a tavasz okosan, megtakarítással! Frissítse fel otthonát az LG prémium háztartási eszközeivel és tegye könnyebbé a mindennapokat most kedvezménnyel!

 

Vásároljon új hűtőt, mosógépet, szárítógépet, mosogatógépet, beépíthető főzőlapot, beépíthető sütőt vagy vezetéknélküli álló porszívót az LG Webáruház akciós kínálatából akár 50 000 Ft kedvezménnyel és akár 0% THM Cofidis hitellel 4 havi törlesztőrészletre!

 

Ráadásul a promócióban résztvevő egyes termékeket regisztrált vásárlóinknak ingyenesen házhoz is szállítjuk.*

 

A promóció időtartama:
2026. február 20.- 2026. március 17.

A promócióban résztvevő készülékek:

 

A termékek neve felett feltüntetett kuponkedvezmények a kosárba helyezéskor automatikusan levonódnak.

Hűtőszekrények

Konyhagépek és porszívók

Textilápolás

Együtt jobban megéri!

Mosógép + szárítógép + összeépítő keret
akár 15% kedvezménnyel az LG Webáruházban!

Részletek

LG OtthonPlusz

15% megtakarítás 2 termék együttes
vásárlásakor és akár 0% THM!

Részletek

Még több előny az LG Webáruházban

*Ingyenes házhozszállítás: az ingyenes kiszállítás Magyarország területén érvényes, regisztrált vásárlóknak az LG Webáruházban kapható TV, audio, monitor, projektor, porszívó, mikrohullámú sütő, mosogatógép, WashTower termékekre.

A fenti ajánlatunk kizárólag az alább felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2026. február 20. – 2026. március 17. között, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehető igénybe!



Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!


Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 4 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK

 

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, (2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 4 hónap futamidő esetén.)

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.


Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 4 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 25 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: 0 Ft.

 

 

A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cofidis Bank Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cofidisbank.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.

Érvényes: 2025.02.24. napjától visszavonásig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

A 0% THM Cofidis hitel bővebb részletei és feltételei