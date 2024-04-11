We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
About LG India
LG Electronics India Private Limited is certified as a Great Place To Work®
This prestigious recognition is a reflection of the outstanding work environment we have created through extensive employee engagement.
We have constantly reinvented our culture and ethos at work to establish an ecosystem where everyone feels valued, heard and inspired. It signifies our collective dedication to build a workplace where trust, collaboration, and individual careers can thrive.
At LG Electronics India, we are further committed to enhance our workplace to attract top talent and maintain our position as a leading player in the consumer durable industry.