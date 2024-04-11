LG Electronics India Private Limited is certified as a Great Place To Work®

This prestigious recognition is a reflection of the outstanding work environment we have created through extensive employee engagement.

We have constantly reinvented our culture and ethos at work to establish an ecosystem where everyone feels valued, heard and inspired. It signifies our collective dedication to build a workplace where trust, collaboration, and individual careers can thrive.

At LG Electronics India, we are further committed to enhance our workplace to attract top talent and maintain our position as a leading player in the consumer durable industry.