LG celebrates 20 Years in India

'Celebrating Togetherness' with all Indian consumers and continuously making

Life's Good

New Delhi, April 19, 2017 — LG Electronics India has been the most attractive brand in consumer durables. In 2017 LG is completing its 20-year long journey in the country. The brand has been the steadiest in terms of delivering quality products to its consumers and has truly been delivering on its core philosophy of “Life’s Good.” As a brand, LG has not just sold products but the dream of a better and more convenient lifestyle to the Indian consumers.

"Celebrating Togetherness" is conceived to celebrate the 20 Years of consistent and ever growing relation with Indian consumers. The unique campaign aims to celebrate 20 years of togetherness between the brand and its consumers.

It is a way of commemorating the trust which has been placed by consumers in LG products for the last 20 years and the continuing the journey in this direction. The campaign will open a never-before range of exciting offers on LG’s world-class products, thereby making everyone a part of LG’s success story on this occasion.

Apart from Special discounts, Easy EMI Options, Free Gifts etc., LG has announced a very unique contest to reach out to consumers who are using LG Products. Consumers can share their best moments with LG at their homes and in their families on https://www.lg.com/in/lifeisgood. You can also upload your story on brand's face book page www.facebook.com/lgindiapage/.

The selected stories win weekly Prizes and Mega Prize for the final winner is an assured chance to appear in brand's TV Commercial film.

Mr. Kim Ki Wan - MD - LG Electronics India joyously commenting on this occasion said, “We are extremely excited and proud as we celebrate LG’s 20th anniversary in India. The journey of the past 2 decades would not have been possible without the trust and support that the consumers have vested in brand LG. We believe that during this memorable period, LG could strike the right chords with millions of its Indian consumers. This one-of-its-kind shopping extravaganza is a gesture from LG that will enable the consumers to experience the entire range of world class products at never-before prices. With this campaign, we aim to bring comfort and luxury to the homes of our consumers once again. We will continue to make the lives of our consumers better by developing breakthrough products showcasing our commitment to our core values and innovation.”

Mr. Amit Gujral - Head Corporate Marketing said, “It is a celebration time for the brand and also for the extended family of millions of satisfied consumers who have made LG a part of their homes and a part of their daily lives. The celebrations start from this week with a bouquet of fabulous services and rewards being given away to the existing and new consumers of LG. We would leverage all media platforms to extend our thanks to consumers and there are exciting experiential marketing campaigns planned around this. The core theme is celebrating togetherness under which we are planning to roll out Print; TV; In-Store; Radio & digital campaigns. Our customers are our brand ambassadors and we will be rolling out a series of videos talking about their stories & journey with brand LG; a host of retail activations; and last but not least a very exciting digital campaign which will touch the emotional chords. Truly the celebration is on for all those who have placed their trust on LG for the last twenty years and also for those who are being part of this extended family.”

The campaign will roll out the following special offers:

20K Cashback Offers

20 Months EMI Programs

20% Discount on MRP on select Products

Free Gifts with Many Products

Details on all offers are available on https://www.lg.com/in/lifeisgood

These celebration offers are bound to give you compelling reasons to purchase new LG products. So, be a part of Celebration and make the most of these special offerings. Celebrating Together, Life's Good!!



About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



For further information contact:

Neeta.Linz@lge.com

Shakun.Sharma@lg-one.com 9599500951