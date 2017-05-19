LG presents its B2B Grand Tech Seminar

Launched its flagship B2B products developed with the finest technologies and breakthrough innovations

Mumbai, May 19, 2017 — In yet another exciting event, LG Electronics India ,a leading consumer durable brand has come up with a B2B Grand Tech Seminar. This one of a kind Tech Seminar seeks to launch and display LG’s flagship B2B products which have been developed using the finest technologies and breakthrough innovations. With this, LG once again aims to bring the world’s finest technology for the B2B customers. The products on display during the seminar included the Dual-View Curved Tiling OLED Signage, Wallpaper OLED Signage, the Pro Centric SMART OLED TV for Hotels, the smart LED Outdoor Signage and the Pro Beam Portable Projector.

The Dual-View Curved Tiling OLED Signage is an innovative and cutting-edge technology from LG. It has the perfect picture quality and revolutionary pencil-thin design, adding artistic features to its display functionality. It boasts of a two-way media display experience for multi-use while saving space due to its innovative slim depth. A limitless contrast, accurate colors, perfect viewing screen, crisp and clear motion along with the perfect design are some of the distinguishing features of the OLED Technology.

The Wallpaper OLED Signage is surprisingly slim, light and space-saving. This product provides an exceptional user experience with its infinite contrast ratio and stunning picture quality as well as gives a premium look to the space , owing to its paper-thin depth. It can also be put on a wall using a magnetic mat. This is possible only with its slim and light design features.

The Pro Centric SMART OLED TV for Hotels is specially designed for premium hotel rooms and supports guest-centric solutions. It offers elaborate and smart modes of control and customization for commercial televisions and is a perfect blend of latest technology and aesthetic beauty.

The product delivers the finest colors and has an enhanced sound quality supported by Harman/Kardon® technology, offering the guests an unparalleled TV viewing experience. The sleekness of the design, entertainment features and hospitality features make this product unique. The stunning picture quality of the OLED combined with LG’s smart hotel TV technologies will allow hotels to offer tailored solutions to their guests and elevate their brand to new heights.

The Smart LED Outdoor Signage series with high brightness, enhanced durability and a global service network, maximizes the effectiveness of advertisements by delivering rich and dynamic content in any outdoor environment. It comes with an intelligent diagnostic system with real-time monitoring which effectively manages brightness, reports errors and provides upgrades. It has a mobile operation functionality to manage and distribute content easily. The enhanced waterproofing and rigid structure of the LED Outdoor Signage give it superior durability. The high brightness ensures enhanced visibility and deep contrasts make this product exceptional.

The Pro Beam is a superior portable Projector which optimizes the home cinema environment by giving the users a big home screen experience which is more realistic. It conveniently brings a diverse range of functions far superior than existing portable projectors. The users can enjoy striking video content even in the brightness of a standard living room. It is also a perfect solution for boardroom meetings and to give presentations in classrooms for delivering crisp and engaging educational content.

On the occasion, Mr. Hemendu Sinha, Business Head, B2B, LG Electronics India said,

‘’LG has always been a brand with a difference. We are constantly striving to deliver

the best of innovation and latest technology to our customers. The B2B Grand TechSeminar is one such endeavor from LG that is aimed in this direction. It is a forum

that helps us to showcase the best of what we have to offer. With this tech seminar, our customers and partners will get to experience LG’s world-class products with state of the art technology all under one roof. The first-hand experience to witness these products helps them find the latest solutions for their needs while weat LG get to experience an enhanced engagement with them.’’



