LG UNVEILS A VIDEO DEMONSTRATING

“LIFE IS A SERIES OF KNOCKS”

Expected to Bring About a New Refrigerator Culture,

Video Underlines InstaView Door-in-Door™’s Unique Knock-on Feature

LG Electronics (LG) is releasing a heartwarming video highlighting the knock-on feature of the InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator before the major global roll out. The video (link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eaoyfAKnkAo ) depicts a “knock” as the link between communication and everyday life events. Through the touching story of a father and a daughter, it is understood that each moment in life is connected with a “knock”. By highlighting the memorable moments in life from a daughter’s birth to her becoming an adult, the video accentuates the InstaView’s extraordinary knock-on feature.

After extensive consumer research, LG incorporated this “knock” into the InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator. The research found that consumers opened their refrigerator door an average of 79 times per day1, causing a waste of cold air and energy. As a result, there were a higher number of users forgetting to close the door, despite 56 percent stating that they disliked it when the refrigerator was left open2. In order to resolve this consumer pain point, the company implemented the innovative knock-on feature. By knocking twice on the glass of the InstaView Door-in-Door™, users could see inside the refrigerator without opening the door.

LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door™ is equipped with a sleek glass panel, illuminating the interior when the panel is knocked on twice and enabling users to see what is inside without opening the door. Meanwhile, the spacious Door-in-Door™ compartment allows users to easily store frequently accessed snacks and beverages. This helps reduce cold air loss by up to 41 percent3 and keeps the food fresher for longer.

The InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator is evidence of LG’s endeavors to improve the lives of its consumers. After all, eliminating the need to open the appliance door is an innovation that is expected to create a new refrigerator culture. Now, all users have to do is simply knock to view the contents inside. It removes the extra step of having to open and close the door to check what is in the refrigerator, offering users with greater convenience. In addition, by drastically reducing the number of times it is opened, the InstaView eliminates the need to worry about forgetting to close the refrigerator door.

“This video illustrates a “knock” as a medium that connects the moments in people’s lives,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “With the groundbreaking knock-on feature, LG’s InstaView will bring never before experienced convenience and entertainment into the everyday lives of its consumers as it becomes a new paradigm for refrigerators to come.”

# # #

1 Based on internal consumer research

2 Based on internal consumer research conducted by LG Electronics USA

3 Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC and LFX3194ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-Door™ compared to refrigerator door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by model and duration of door opening.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 77,000 people working in 125 locations around the world. With 2016 global sales of USD 47.9 billion (KRW 55.4 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Mobile Communications, Home Entertainment and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2016 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions and air quality systems. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies. LG is committed to making life better for consumers around the world by providing thoughtfully designed products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, built-in appliances, air conditioners, air purifiers and dehumidifiers. Collectively, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, great savings and compelling health benefits. For more information, visit www.lg.com