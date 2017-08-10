LG Q6 BRINGS FULLVISION DISPLAY TO NEW SMARTPHONE LINEUP

This will be the first phone under LG’s much awaited Q series’

This phone will be exclusively available on Amazon.in

New Delhi, August 09, 2017 – LG Electronics has launched its first smartphone under the new Q series called the LG Q6 in India. The Q series will offer many of LG’s most sought after, premium features at an extremely attractive price.

LG Q6 has an amalgamation of great features such as 18:9 wide screen, facial recognition and military grade durability to give its consumers the best possible experience.

After LG G6’s critically acclaimed FullVision Display and slim design, Q6 is the first midrange phone with the proprietary FullVision display technology.

Q6 has redefined the viewing experience for Indian users via its best in class Full Vision Display technology as well as 1 time free screen replacement within 6 months. To cater to the growing online consumer demand, LG has entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon.in, India’s one of leading online e-commerce portal, as an exclusive partner.

LG’s Q series is the company’s latest lineup of powerful, mid-range smartphones boasting features which are present in premium phones, but at an affordable price points.

For the selfie lovers, Q6 offer a wide 100 degree selfie camera and instant social share features which allows to takes great selfies and also share it with friends and family.

As the first in the Q series to be announced, the LG Q6 features some of the most desired innovations from LG’s premium G6 smartphone and packages them in a sleek, stunning body highlighted by its Full Vision display with minimized bezels.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India said, “LG Q6 is a perfect example of Usability and Aesthetics. It offers Full Vision Display (18:9) which happens to be first in Industry at the price point it offers. With the introduction of this new range, we have ensured that consumers are able to enjoy the best of technology from the house of LG at price points that are well-suited to all of them. The bold, innovative features of the phone will provide an unmatched smartphone experience to them. Now every user will have a personalized product experience with the new Q6 range.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India, said “In line with our vision of constantly expanding selection and enhancing choices for customers, we are delighted to be offered exclusive access to the first phone under LG’s much awaited ‘Q series’, the LG Q6. Smartphones are one of the fastest growing product lines and have repeatedly been one of the top selling categories on Amazon.in.”

Some of the key features includes –

18:9 Wide Display with Full Vision

At a time when minimized bezels are an emerging trend in premium smartphones, the Q6 is the first smartphone in the mid-price category to bring this feature to the masses. The unique 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision display in the LG Q6 with its 18:9 aspect ratio makes video browsing, gaming and multi-tasking more immersive. The smartphone’s “bezel-less” form factor was designed to maximize the screen while still preventing accidental touching of the screen when being held.

Durable Build

The G6 is the top notch in its league when it comes to reliability. The metal frame surrounding the Q6 is constructed of ultra-strong 7000 series aluminum, one of the highest strength aluminum alloys available and used extensively in industries such as aerospace.

Beautiful Design with comfort to hold

And the LG Q6 looks good with its minimalist and sleek design. With no unsightly camera bump and sleek appearance, the Q6 features attractive curves with rounded corners of the body matching the corners of the display. Packaged in a stylish metallic frame, the Q6 manages to be both lightweight and sturdy for a more durable day-to-day usage experience. And not only does the Q6 look good, it is extremely easy to use. Benefiting from ergonomic research during the development of the LG G6, the Q6 is also comfortable to hold and use with one hand.

Safety Guaranteed

In another nod to user convenience, LG’s proprietary Face Recognition feature allows owners to unlock the Q6 faster and with less hassle than other facial recognition technologies currently available.

Experiential Camera

LG Q6 carries on LG’s heritage of excellence in optics. The smartphone incorporates a 100-degree wide angle selfie camera that allows shutterbugs to include a large group of friends and family in the shot without effort. The camera’s improved LG UX 6.0 takes full advantage of the 18:9 aspect ratio of the FullVision display. Square Camera Mode makes it easy to “share your squares” or create photo collages using multiple square images.

LG Q6 will be available exclusively on Amazon, priced at INR 14,990.

Key Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 435 Mobile Platform

Display: 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision Display (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi)

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM

Camera: Rear 13MP Standard Angle / Front 5MP Wide Angle

Battery: 3,000mAh (embedded)

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Size: 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm

Weight: 149g

Network: 4G VoLTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB Type-B 2.0

Colors: Astro Black / Ice Platinum / Terra Gold

Other: Face Recognition / Google Assistant / Square Camera / Steady Record / FM Radio



About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

About Amazon.in

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce platform

For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus

For news on Amazon, follow www.twitter.com/AmazonNews_IN

