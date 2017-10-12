LG Launches "KarienRoshni" A Heart Touching Initiative

LG gives back to society a wonderful gesture of Eye Surgeries Free for thousands of needy ones

Chennai, 4th October 2017: This Diwali,LG Electronics India inassociation with Pan India chain of Sankara Eye Hospitals, India’s leading not-for-profit charitable eye hospital having its headquarters at Coimbatore, will sponsorThousands of Eye Operations across Indiato light up the lives of people. The unique initiative is called "KareinRoshni". LG has previously launched the "KarSalaam" Campaign dedicated for the welfare of Indian Armed Forces and to keep the momentum towards such initiatives going, the brand now brings forth the KareinRoshni Initiative. This initiative aims to ‘Gift a Vision’to the visually-impaired people on the eve of festival of lights– Diwali, this year. Under the aegis of this initiative LG will also invite the whole nation to come forward and pledge to donate their eyes for this noble cause at the LG shoppees.

The initiative also offers the consumers participating,a chance to play Live Games with the Blind Cricket World Cup Winning Team, managed and supported by "Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled".This year is a milestone for LG Electronics India as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary in India.LG has always believed in enriching the lives of consumers and through this initiative, the brand will lend its support to the cause of helping visually-impaired people. LG is proud in parterning with Sankara Eye Hospitals across the Country and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, for this initiative, as Sankara is a dedicated hospital with leading experts in the field of ophthalmology and treats patients coming from different parts of India and Samarthanam is very dedicately, serving the cause of improvement and empowerement of Disabled.

LG will roll out this initiative through radio and digital media and have on-ground activations at LG stores inviting Indian citizens to pledge donating their eyes for this cause.

The digital campaign is very heart touchingly developed via a Video Song, curated by Mr. Shamir Tandon, a renowned and award winning music composer. The Video song itself is titled - "KareinRoshni" and comprises of singers who are visually impaired. The Video song launched today, can be viewed at - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o18dGpfYG4Q&feature=youtu.be

Mr. Kim Ki Wan, Managing Director, LG Electronics Indiasaid, “KareinRoshniinitiative is a unique initiative from LG to cater in bringing light into the lives of visually-impaired persons. We at LG feel strongly for this cause and will ensure that consumers too come forth to help such persons by pledging at our stores. Since LG has a reputation as a brand that cares for the society, we are happy to be be at the helm of such noble causes.’’

Mr. Amit Gujral – Head- Corporate Marketing , LG Electronics Indiasaid,“LG’s core value as a company is to make people’s life good not only via consumer centric products selling but also contributing to the society to improve lifestyles of people. We are thankful to all the people who are associating in our cause to help in lighting the lives of visually-impaired people. KareinRoshniis a small step from us to help these people. We hope that LG will be able to light up the lives of many indivisualsthis Diwali.We aim to make their dream of seeing this world come true with this initiative.”

Dr. R.V. Ramani –Founder & Managing Trustee of SankaraEye Hospitalssaid,“We really appreciate this fine gesture from a reputed brand like LG that has a pan-India reach. The concept of Gift a Vision from LG is one which will set an example for other corporates to follow. We understand the challenges which visually-imparied people face on a day to day basis and the eye surgeries which LG will sponsor this Diwali is sure to bring comfort and a ray of hope in their lives. The surgeries coupled with citizens pledges to donate their eyes will set momentum for a larger change for this humanitarian cause in our country. ’’

Let’s come together for this cause KareinRoshni.



