LG INTRODUCES NEW LINEAR TOP-FREEZER REFRIGERATORS

Efficiency and Freshness Enhancing Inverter Linear Compressor

Now Applied to All LG Top-Freezers

LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest lineup of Linear Top-Freezer refrigerators. Starting this year, LG will incorporate the Inverter Linear Compressor technology into all of its Linear Top-Freezer range. This core technology uses LG’s LINEAR Cooling™ system to provide excellent cooling and maintain steady temperature throughout the entire refrigerator. By maintaining temperature consistency, the compressor keeps the food at its optimal level of freshness to its boost taste, texture, and longevity.

“We have worked hard to ensure that our Linear Top-Freezer refrigerators provide consumers the utmost convenience while keeping food fresh and delicious for longer periods of time,” said Mr. Youngnam Roh, Director - Home Appliance & Air Conditioners, LG Electronics India Private Limited. “Carefully considering and catering to user needs has driven LG’s rise to its prominent position as a leader in the global home appliance industry.”

‘’It is a proud moment for me to associate with brand LG that is known for bringing qualitative offerings to consumers across categories. The innovative Linear Top Freezer range has a plethora of features that ensure freshness of food items and reiterates the need for healthy living. The art of cooking food is very close to my heart and such offerings help us to create magic with this art. Today people are health conscious and they are ready to invest for good health. Not only good ingredients, but storage which ensures the freshness of food and nutrient value is also important. The technology of LG refrigerators ensures that food retains its freshness for long.’’ said Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna.

Maintaining Peak Freshness

In addition to saving energy, the Inverter Linear Compressor promises to keep vegetables crisp, fruit fresh, and meat tasting delicious. The compressor utilizes advanced LINEAR Cooling™ to provide automatic constant temperature control, which is a key factor in food preservation. By keeping the temperature fluctuation within ±0.5 degree Celsius at any given time, the compressor can store fresh food and beverages for longer while keeping them fresher than conventional cooling systems. The Linear Top Freezer range also maintains a stable moisture level as constant humidity is crucial to temperature control. This allows users to fully enjoy the succulence of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, the LG Refrigerator’s Door Cooling+™ system provides steady airflow, delivering superior freshness and taste. These special ducts, which are located on the left side of the refrigerator and near the door basket, release air that covers hard-to-reach areas and helps stabilize the door basket temperature as well as allow for more even temperature distribution and 35 percent quicker cooling1. Unbelievable, but made true with the introduction of Inverter Linear Compressor & Door Cooling+™, now your food stays fresh up to 14 days2.

Promising Maximum Efficiency

The company has expanded its lineup of refrigerators equipped with the Inverter Linear Compressor in order to provide maximum benefits to consumers. Once limited to premium models – such as the Side-by-Side and French Door refrigerators, the efficiency and convenience of the Inverter Linear Compressor is now available to all users. Employing a linear piston drive instead of a conventional reciprocating drive, the Inverter Linear Compressor generates less internal friction. This results in lower energy consumption and less noise output while providing greater reliability and durability. As a testament to its resilience and reliability, LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor is also backed by a 10-year warranty. The compressor is able to operate without complications for up to 20 years3, according to a review by the German scientific and technical association Verband der Elektrotechnik Informationstechnik (VDE).

1 LG Internal lab test result. Compared with non-door cooling conventional model(B606S). Results may vary on different test conditions

2 Based on third party test report, under standard conditions conducted exclusively for temperature and humidity. Test carried on specific fruits and vegetables. Actual result may vary from model to model and also depends on the usage under general conditions.

3 The testing was conducted according to LG’s internal accelerated 20-year life-test protocol. Results based in laboratory tests

considering accelerated and proper use conditions. The estimated life span does not constitute any kind of warranty whatsoever.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 77,000 people working in 125 locations around the world. With 2016 global sales of USD 47.9 billion (KRW 55.4 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Mobile Communications, Home Entertainment and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2016 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions and air quality systems. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies. LG is committed to making life better for consumers around the world by providing thoughtfully designed products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, built-in appliances, air conditioners, air purifiers and dehumidifiers. Collectively, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, great savings and compelling health benefits. For more information, visit www.LG.com