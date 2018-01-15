LG’s #KarSalaam initiative to salute the spirit of the Indian soldiers

Launched this initiative to commemorate Army Day, celebrated on 15th January every year!

New Delhi, January 15, 2018:Nation's consumer durable major, LG Electronics Indiais going to celebratethe 69th Republic Year of the country, with the launch of the #KarSalaam initiative,dedicated to the Indian soldiers.The campaign invites the whole nation to come forward and send their wishes to the Indian Armed Forces. Last year also, LG Electronics India launched this campaign and contributed INR One crore to CRPF Welfare Fund. A Guinneess record was also made for "the longest line of sticky notes". These sticky notes were collected from across India where people wrote messages for the armed forces.

Through this initiave, LG will salute the soldiers’ spirit of selfless contribution and service towards the nation. Accordingly, the company will extend their support and solidarity to our soldiers who play a great role in ensuring that we lead a fearless and good life in this country.

Commenting on the campaign Rahul Tayal- Director Corporate Marketing & Strategic Business said, "Last year response for Kar Salaam campaign was overwhelming. Continuing this great initiative, we would like to again invite people to express their feelings and gratitude for armed forces through digital and offline platforms. As a part of this nationwide campaign, LG Electronics will contribute a range of products to the martyrs’ families."

At the launch of this campaign, Mr. Amit Gujral, Head- Corporate Marketing LG Electronics India said, “We have received tremendous response for #KarSalaam last year, wherein it truely touched peoples’ hearts. This is a small step on behalf of LG for all those brave souls who are working extremely hard to keep our country and its citizens safe and secure. Kar Salaam is a platform to bring together the citizens of India to express their gratitude to our soldiers. The selfless devotion our armed forces calls for salutation and what could be a better occasion than this Republic Day. We invite everyone to pour their heart out and leave no barriers crossed to reach out to them. Let’s celebrate heroism, patriotism and a good life!#KarSalaam.”

LG will reach out to citizens through radio, on ground and digital communication to capture the video wishes of the citizens of India for the soldiers. The company also plans to invite people through social media platformsand encourage them to #KarSalaam (express their gratitude to the soldiers). All the citizens are invited to post their wishes for soldiers on www.lg.com/in/karsalaam .LG also seeks participation from the families of the soldiers to send their heartwarming messages to their near and dear ones, who brave all odds to protect our country.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary y of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



For further information contact:

LG LG-One

Neeta Linz – neeta.linz@lge.com Shakun Sharma – shakun.sharma@lg-one.com / 09599500951

Deepika Kukreti – deepika.kukreti@lge.com Amber Muazam – amber.muazam@lg-one.com / 09906523504