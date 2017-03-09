LG’s #KarSalaam initiative achieves a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title

Creates Record for 'Longest Line of Sticky Notes' containing wishes’

Delhi, March 10th2017: LG creates a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® feat for its #KarSalaam initiative launched at the start of this year. The initiative involved the whole nation to come forward and send in their good wishes for the Indian Armed Forces for their undying spirit of bravery.With this campaign LG breaks the Guinness World Records by getting more than 114,741 hand written messages from the Indian citizens.

Through this initiative, LG salutes the soldiers’ spirit of generous contribution and service towards the nation. The company aims to stand in gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for assuring that we lead a fearless and safe life in this country while they protect our borders.

Mr. Kim Ki Wan, Managing Director, LG Electronics India said, “A million thanks to the people of India for showing their gratitude towards the Indian soldiers. The initiative has been a massive success that can be validated by the overwhelming response that we have received from the people in the form of messages for the soldiers. It is also a very proud moment for us at LG and immensely gratifying to break the Guinness Book of World Records by getting more than 114,741 wishes.”

Mr. Amit Gujral, Head- Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics India said, “We are humbled by the astounding response that we have received from our fellow Indian citizens for our soldiers and are now more determined tospearhead other initiatives that extend LG’s core philosophy of Life’s Good to other realms.”

Mr. Swapnil Dangarikar, Adjudicator Guinness World Records®said, “We are happy to announce the entry of LG Electronics India Ltd. as a record beaker for 'Longest Line of Sticky Notes' messages from the Indian citizens. It is an honour for us to be a medium through which we can partner in wishing the Armed Forces for their immense contribution in ensuring the safety of the citizens. This initiative of LG Electronics India is unique and we hope that they take up many similar initiatives in the near future”

LG rolled out this campaign through radio, digital, outdoor & mall activities to capture the messages and wishes of the citizens of India for our soldiers. The company also engaged the people through social media platforms and encouraged them to share their wishes on www.karsalaam.in.

The #KarSalaam initiative also included a donation of INR 1 CRORE.LG India’s MD Mr. Kim Ki Wan handed over the cheque to the Honorable Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh for ‘CRPF Welfare Fund’ which is dedicated to the welfare of the soldiers.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

