LG Electronics India felicitates ‘LG Eco Agents Of Change’ winners in Kolkata

Kolkata, August 23, 2019:LG Electronics India extended its commitment to the environment by launching a massive CSR programme in association with FORCE, a non-profit organisation. Titled ‘LG Eco Agents of Change’, the programme, goes beyond just spreading awareness to empowering students to take action that is aimed at making a real change in the society. FORCE alongside its implementing partner in Kolkata, Anahat for Change Foundation, worked with students and teachers to promote safe drinking water and to say no to plastic consumption in Kolkata. The Program was implemented with 5 identified schools located in the city area of Kolkata. An award ceremony for students was organized at Sarat Sadan Auditorium today in which winners were felicitated.

The event also witnessed a panel discussion on “Conservation of water” that was moderated by Namrata Karamchandani, Director Anahat Foundation with panelists being, Ajay Mittal a renowned water activist in Kolkata, Debayani Sen from Nirmaan Foundation and Mallika Jalan, a Development Communication specialist. Beside these three dignitaries, Mr. Ajay Sharma, Regional Business Head- East, LG Electronics India and Sanjeev Sharma from FORCE were also part of the group panel discussion at the event.

Umesh Dhal- CRO- LG Electronics India said: "It's been 22 years since our inception in India; we have become one of the most loved & trusted brand. As a responsible corporate citizen we would like to create initiatives which are beneficial for the society. Children are true change agents of society who can bring change in people's behavior through their conviction. "LG Eco agent" programme is aimed at engaging school students & teachers to create awareness around safe clean drinking water & reduce usage of plastic".

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ajay Sharma, Regional Business Head, LG India said, “We would like to thank the teachers and students for supporting to make this programme a success. Our endeavor is to create awareness about safe drinking water habits among young students and empowering them with right knowledge, so they can further spread the message to the wider public. We are confident that these students will become our future change agents.”

Purvi Tanwani, Director of Anahat For Change Foundation- said “We are very proud to have been able to implement LG Eco Agent of Change Programme in 5 prestigious Government Schools of Kolkata. The programme started in the month of June with teachers training, in the month of July we conducted school exhibitions around the theme Water Conservation and No Plastic Use along with a public event involving the students from all 5 schools. We have involved a total of 800 children and 30 teachers across all 5 schools. We are very grateful to have received this opportunity and hope to work with our partners in future for such a cause."

Sanjiv Sharma, Director, Projects of FORCE said, “This program is an excellent example of the tremendous and lasting social impact that well planned partnerships can make. This initiative has instilled in teachers, students and public figures the need and methods to avoid plastic use and adopt water conservation as a habit. Being a NGO working for Water Security, we are happy to have been the national partner for this highly effective program”

Under this initiative, a special teacher training program was conducted to create awareness around water conservation and ways to reduce usage of plastic. Teachers were connected via an e-group/ social media group. The knowledge was further shared with the students in the form of self-video explaining the key learning's from the training. An exhibition was hosted on Safe Water and No Plastic in each school for a full school day.

Equipping them to become the ambassadors (Agents of Change) of the initiative, the students took out a rally displaying messages of save water and No plastic use, interacted with general people on the way and helped them take an oath to consume safe drinking water and reduce the use of one-time plastic. The students also performed a street play in Bengali about conservation of water.

Keeping its promise to provide safe drinking water, LG also installed its water purifiers in these schools.



