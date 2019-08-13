AFTER REFRIGERATORS & AIRCONDITIONERS, LG INDIA BRINGS THE FIRST 5 STAR WASHING MACHINES IN INDIA

The new washing machines are equipped with Smart Inverter, Jet Spray, TurboWash, Turbodrum & Roller Jet Pulsator

Helps in water saving up to 40% & power saving up to 30%

New Delhi, August 13, 2019: LG Electronics, the leading consumer durables major in India, announced the launch of its new washing machine featuring a 5-star rating. With this announcement, LG India has become the very first in the industry to bring the entire gamut of 5 star rating products in home appliance*category for the consumers. The latest features in this washing machine ensures that important natural resources such as water and electricity are utilized in a much efficient way along with a seamless overall washing process that is well-suited to the fast-paced lifestyles.

LG Electronics has been pioneer in introducing technology that fits into today’s consumers’ lifestyle as well as addresses to the growing energy and water crisis in the country. We consistently enhancing our product portfolio keeping in mind the consumers’ needs and market dynamics. Energy efficiency has been one of the core principle behind our product development. As a market leader in the industry, LG Electronics has diligently supported BEE initiatives in terms of energy efficient consumer durable products with highest level of Star Rating across the product range including air conditioners, refrigerators and now washing machine.

Due to advance technology like Smart Inverter, Jet Spray, TurboWash, Turbodrum, Roller Jet Pulsator, LG washing machines has the best wash performance and savings in terms of water and electricity. New range of washing machines will certainly help in water conversation and contribute to the society in a situation where India is facing huge water crisis across cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijay Babu, Vice President- Home Appliances, LG Electronics India, said, “Our objective has always been to offer the best of products to our customers that suits their needs and lifestyle. We’re thrilled to introduce a 5-star rating washing machine in our home appliance category – a first in the industry. We are committed to offer sustainable product & solutions, product innovations like these, ensures Energy & Water conservation. Over the years we have strengthened our market leadership in Home Appliances by introducing Indian insight based products. Based on this principle, Energy efficiency has been one of the core principal behind product development and we will thrive to introduce more products that are energy efficient. We are confident that this new feature will elevate the experience of both our existing and future consumers. We expect 5 star contribution in overall washing machine sales will be approx. 80%."

Some of the key features of the LG Washing Machine are as follows –

Smart Inverter Motor - These machines are equipped with the futuristic Smart Inverter Motor which results in increased efficiency and more energy savings. Equipped with the best of features, this washing machine is thoughtfully designed for a better performance and results in 30% more energy savings in comparison to the traditional washing machines. LG Motor system has been evolving for efficient operation and more durable maintenance. Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at the optimum level in accordance with the required power. Also, the Smart Inverter Motor has enhanced safety as it is wrapped with a BMC protection, so that it protects the motor from dust, insects and humidity.

10-year warranty - For an enhanced durability, the machine comes packed with 10-year warranty and a lifetime promise of care & convenience. It’s not just a washing machine, it comes coupled with an extended assurance of durability.

Smart Motion and Turbodrum™ - Smart Motion, 3 kinds of tub movements controlled by Smart Inverter, provides enhanced washing performance along with better care of clothes. TurboDrum™ removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsate in the opposite direction.

6 Motion Direct Drive and Jet Spray – LG Washing Machines with World’s First 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology intelligently selects from 6 different wash programs and gives an effective wash. The machine smartly senses fabric type and offers different washes for different types of clothes. Also, the in-built Jet Spray+ with its powerful water spray washes off dirt and excess detergent without the use of hands.

Safety and convenience – The machine comes with Auto Restart option, Auto Pre-Wash, Standby Power Save features for guaranteed safety and convenience. Also, if an error occurs, one can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service center.

Wash Programs – There is wide variety of wash programs available such as Fuzzy, Air Dry, Wool, Child Lock, Silent, Tub Clean, Jeans, Favorite, Quick Wash, Smart Cleaning and Delay suited to the different needs of the users. The washing machine also has some additional features like Aqua Reserve, 10 Water Level Selection, 3-Step Wash, Health+ Filter, Deep Clean Waterfall, Express Wash and Air Dry.

The latest range of LG Washing Machines with 5 Star rating, will come in attractive color schemes. A total of 35 washing machines are available in this range with a load factor between 6-11 kgs and are in the price bracket of INR 12000 to INR 40000.

*microwave products.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



For further details please contact:

LG

Neeta Linz– neeta.linz@lge.com

Deepika Kukreti– deepika.kukreti@lge.com

LG-One

Cchavi Sharma – cchavi.sharma@lg-one.com/9582944042

Megha Behl– megha.behl@lg-one.com/9999636849