LG LAUNCHES NEW ‘gram’ LAPTOPS IN INDIA

17-inch High-res Display Laptop along with 15.6 & 14 inch with Unprecedented Portability

New Delhi, August 23, 2019: LG Electronics, a consumer durable major in India announces the launch of its new range of innovative ultraportable laptops called “gram”. LG’s gram laptops are designed to suit the diverse lifestyle of the consumers. With revamped technology and design aesthetics, these laptops are a perfect blend of both the functionalities. The range includes 17-inch, 15.6 inch and 14-inch variants.



Along with stronger performance, durability, battery life than ever before, LG gram 17-inch variant is recognised as the world’s lightest laptop that offers true portability by Guinness World Records in February 2019.

Mr. Younchul Park, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India says, “We have tried to evolve LG gram in accordance to consumer needs– super-light laptops that pair performance with optimum portability. The new laptops promise to deliver what customers want, need and do with its strong performance, durability and battery life.”

LG gram 17

A Large but a Compact

While many competing products require consumers to choose between portability and performance, the LG gram is redefining the 17-inch category, so consumers don’t have to sacrifice either. As a CES 2019 Innovation Awards honoree, it offers speed, power and an impressive 17-inch high-resolution display all within a 15.6-inch class body.

The 17-inch LG gram is equipped with a Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) display that has twice the pixels (2560 x 1600) of a standard Full HD screen, resulting in highly detailed images with incredibly precise color reproduction. The display’s 16:10 ratio offers more screen real estate than the usual 16:9 format, making it ideal for image- and video-editing, viewing multiple documents and a variety of other applications. The new model is a great choice for media and business professionals who require an extremely portable large-screen laptop that provides strong performance.

Lighter than ever before

Where most 17-inch laptops tip the scale at more than four pounds, the LG gram 17 weighs in at a mere one kg and is believed to be the lightest 17-inch laptop in the market.

Keep Working Freely All Day

The new LG gram 17 features a highly efficient 72W battery that allows up to 19.5 hours of operation on a single charge1, giving users more time on the go.

Proven Durability

Slim and stylish, the LG gram also complies with the U.S. military MIL-STD-810G durability criteria, covering seven resilience factors including shock, dust and extreme temperatures.

Perfectly Portable Workstation

Contrary to what its size might suggest, the 17-inch LG gram is a powerhouse portable workstation. With the newest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor and has 8GB of DDR4 memory, the laptop works efficiently and smoothly, even when running the most resource-thirsty files and apps. The laptop comes with a 512 GB solid-state drive (SSD).

Transfer and Display at Once

The LG gram 17 incorporates a variety of features that bring more convenience to its everyday users. The inclusion of ThunderboltTM 3 means users can charge devices, transfer files and display content via a single port 2, with transfer speeds of up to 40 GBs per second, eight times faster than a conventional USB 3.0 connection.

Easy to Type in the Dark

Meanwhile, the laptop’s Precision Glass Touchpad ensures responsive control and offers four-point touch recognition. A backlit keyboard with two brightness settings makes it possible to use the laptop in dim environments.

Surround Sound, Overwhelming Immersion

1 LG gram notebook batteries on the 14 and 17-inch models last up to 21.5 and 19 hours, respectively, based on 2014 MobileMark® criteria. Battery life may vary depending on product use.

2 Thunderbolt™ 3 option not available in all markets.

The DTS Headphone: X provides a surround sound effect with 11 channels through headphones, just like a movie theater. It produces immersive, rich sound with compact DJ mixing devices. Enhancing security and saving time, the accurate fingerprint reader enables users to power on and log in simultaneously.

LG gram 15



Even with an impressive 15.6 (39.624cm) screen, LG gram weighs in at only 1099 grams. One of the lightest laptops in the market, LG gram makes carrying easy and sets a new standard in laptop portability. It offers a battery back-up of 21.5 hours and comes equipped with the newest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, 256 GB solid-state drive (SSD).

LG gram 14



Weighing 995 grams and with a battery back-up of 21.5 hours, the 14-inch laptop has the newest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, 256 GB solid-state drive (SSD).





Price and availability:

LG 14Z990-V – INR 95,000; 15Z990-V – INR 98,000; 17Z990-V – INR 1,26,000

All three models will be available for sales online at Amazon from next week.

