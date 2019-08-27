Announcing a New CDM Project Applying Solar Modules by LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd.

Dear All,

We're very pleased to announce that LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd (hereinafter, referred to as "LGEIL") is developing a new CDM (Clean Development Mechanism) project applying solar modules in India.

LGEIL is operating two manufacturing sites in Noida (Plot No 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur, Kasna Road, Greater Noida- 201306, Uttar Pradesh) & Pune (Plot No A-5 MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur, Pune 412220, Maharashtra) to provide various kinds of home appliances for Indian customers.

LGEIL is planning on installing solar modules on the rooftop of our factory buildings. The capacities of total solar modules are 3.1 MWp and 3.0 MWp, in Noida and Pune site, respectively.

The brief of new CDM project under developing by LGEIL is as below;