Announcing a New CDM Project Applying Solar Modules by LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd.
Dear All,
We're very pleased to announce that LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd (hereinafter, referred to as "LGEIL") is developing a new CDM (Clean Development Mechanism) project applying solar modules in India.
LGEIL is operating two manufacturing sites in Noida (Plot No 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur, Kasna Road, Greater Noida- 201306, Uttar Pradesh) & Pune (Plot No A-5 MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur, Pune 412220, Maharashtra) to provide various kinds of home appliances for Indian customers.
LGEIL is planning on installing solar modules on the rooftop of our factory buildings. The capacities of total solar modules are 3.1 MWp and 3.0 MWp, in Noida and Pune site, respectively.
The brief of new CDM project under developing by LGEIL is as below;
- Title of proposed project: Rooftop solar PV power project at manufacturing site in Noida and Pune by LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd.
- A Summary of project activity * The project activity is installing solar modules on the rooftop of buildings at LGEIL’s manufacturing site to generate electricity from renewable sources. * The electricity generated by solar modules will be consumed to run main facilities & equipment installed LGEIL’ manufacturing site. * The project will contribute to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and to mitigate global warming effect by reducing the load of power plants in India.
- Project Scope: This project covers within the boundaries of LGEIL’s manufacturing sites located in Noida and Pune.
- Project Lifetime : 10 years
- Direct positive impact * Air quality improvement by less power consumption which is responsible for reduced load of power plants * Electricity bill cost reduction by less power consumption
- Direct negative impact : No negative impact by this project
- Focal Point (Receiption)
- Name : Mr. Alok Mohan * Tel : +91-120-256-0900 * Mobile : +91-9811354025 * e-mail : alok.mohan@lge.com * Address : 51, Udyog Vihar, Udyog Vihar Extension, Ecotech-II, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201306
- The electricity generated by solar modules is supposed to be all consumed by operating main facilities of our factories. LGEIL is already installed solar modules at Noida site as a pilot project of 248.2 kW and running on a normal function.
- LGEIL’s solar module project will contribute to, not only the reduction of electricity consumption & CO2 emission, but also to the air quality improvement by less load of power plants. In this regard, LGEIL wishes to hold LSC (Local Stakeholders Consultation) meeting, according to PS (Project Standard) defined by UN. The meeting will be held on
- Date / Time : 30th Sept 2019/11 AM : 01:00 PM
- Location : Radisson Blu Hotel, 2nd Cross Avenue Road, Kasna Road , Greater Noida
- LGEIL welcomes everyone who’s interested in our new project, regardless his/her age, income, social status, occupation, reputation, etc.
