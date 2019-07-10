LG DELIVERS BOTH INNOVATION AND INTELLIGENCE

IN IT’s NEW TELEVISION RANGE

- Enhances the entertainment experience and serves as a smart home hub with

built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2

New Delhi, July 10, 2019: LG Electronics India today launched the much-anticipated range of televisions in India featuring Artificial Intelligence (AI) ThinQ. Following the introduction of Google Assistant early this year, LG is now delivering more choices and options with the addition of Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 capabilities to its 2019 TVs with ThinQ AI. Designed to transform the living space with its enhanced connectivity and a more immersive TV viewing experience, the new range includes various models under its SMART, LED, UHD, NanoCell and OLED AI ThinQ Televisions.

LG’s 2019 OLED TV lineup allow users to take voice control one step further with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, available out of the box, making LG the only TV brand to provide support for both leading AI platforms without the need for additional hardware. The new televisions can understand hundreds of voice commands and handle requests of greater complexity than ever before thanks to more advanced LG ThinQ AI conversational voice recognition technology.

Using Alexa Routines, users can link together a series of actions such as controlling their smart lighting, reporting on the weather, or listening to daily horoscope using skills like GaneshaSpeaks by simply saying ‘Alexa, start my morning.’ They can also play music or listen to audio books and take advantage of over 20,000 Alexa Skills already available on the Alexa Skill Store. With Alexa already built-in, new updates and features for the voice service will continue to be available to LG AI TV users moving forward. Users can instantly connect to external gaming consoles and soundbars by saying, ‘Alexa, Connect to soundbar’ or switch to picture mode by saying ‘Alexa, Change to Cinema Mode’ or even turn the TV off at set times.

The built-in Google Assistant allow the consumers to seamlessly select your favorite programs, ask questions, and control compatible smart home devices. Using intelligent voice control, the users can simply speak into the LG Magic Remote to search for shows, change TV settings, switch to different inputs and more. With the Google Assistant built-in, user can ask the assistant to help manage daily tasks like scheduling calendar events or adding items to your shopping list.

LG NanoCell TV is another phenomenal addition to the TV viewing experience, bringing the users clearer and crisper pictures and vibrant colors. NanoCell TV comes embedded with state-of-art features such as Nano Color with Full Array Dimming, Nano Accuracy and Nano Bezel.

What’s more, LG 2019 OLED and select NanoCell TVs will also support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. With AirPlay 2 support, customers will be able to watch videos on the Apple TV app and other video apps as well as enjoy photos music on compatible LG TVs connected to an Apple device. With Apple HomeKit, customers will be able to control the newest LG TVs with ThinQ AI by interacting with Siri or the Home app.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Younchul Park, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said, “We’re thrilled to introduce Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and AirPlay2 in our televisions that will certainly bring more convenience to our customers. This addition is LG’s commitment to simplifying the customers’ lives. With this built-in technology, users of LG televisions will be able to do much more than simply watching TV like, they can read news updates, check weather forecast, order food, essentially they can control their surroundings in a much easier and efficient way. We are confident that this new feature will elevate the home entertainment experience of both our existing and future consumer.”

Manohar Hotchandani, Country Manager for Alexa Voice Services, Amazon India, said, “We are excited to offer the convenience of voice control with Alexa on the range of LG TVs. Customers are already loving the experience of controlling their home entertainment with Alexa and we are delighted that LG ThinQ will now have Alexa Built-in. It aligns with our vision for Alexa to be everywhere that customers want to interact with her.”

Mr. Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director Marketing, Emerging Markets at Dolby Laboratories said, “Dolby has always been at the forefront of innovation in delivering spectacular entertainment experiences. Our expanded collaboration with LG enables us to deliver amazing realism with both Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging and Dolby Atmos immersive audio to completely transform the home entertainment experience. The fusion of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will transform your LG OLED TV or your LG SUHD TV into an entertainment powerhouse. Dolby Atmos in particular is now well accepted in India and can be experienced across cinemas, in the living room and on the go with content available across 7 Indian languages.”

The new range is powered with most powerful and advanced second generation α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 intelligent processor and deep learning technology with which viewers can enjoy upgraded AI picture, AI sound and AI brightness. This allows the processor to optimize the images by recognizing source quality and implementing the best algorithm to display a stunningly real image. The processor also analyzes ambient conditions to achieve the optimal level of screen brightness.

The α 9 Gen 2 also fine-tunes audio according to content type, making movie and TV dialogue easier to understand and delivering crisp, clear vocals in songs. While the AI can adjust audio settings to ideal levels based on the environment, the viewers can also make manual adjustments.

These televisions also support the full palette of HDR, including Dolby Vision, which transforms the home into an entertainment powerhouse with cinematic experience along with Technicolor, HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro HDR and Dolby Atmos for realistic, immersive audio.

Other unique features include Mobile Connection Overlay that enables the customers to view both the mobile and television screens simultaneously. Customers can also access Google photos & drive on LG TV with help of cloud photos and videos App. The 2-way Bluetooth feature on these televisions allow users to listen to the TV audio wirelessly on compatible audio device and connect the mobile with LG TV in order to enjoy music.

The television users can also access content of their choice through built-in apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, Eros Now, Zee5, AltBalaji, Hungama Play, Sun NXT and Yupp TV.

AI ThinQ television sizes start from 80 cms (32) to 195 cms (77) between the price range of INR 24,990/- to 10, 99,990. And Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant are available in our UHD TVs, NanoCell TVs and OLED TVs.

Few of the AI functionalities will be available on software update.

