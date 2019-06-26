LG LAUNCHES THREE SMARTPHONES AS A PART OF THE NEW W-SERIES

- With a new tagline #ThreeIsIn, W-Series boasts of technological prowess

- An Amazon Special, the new series offers Triple Camera at INR 9999/-

New Delhi, June 26, 2019: LG Electronics is delighted to announce the launch of the opulent W-Series smartphone range – W10, W30 and W30Pro in India. Designed and developed, keeping in mind the Indian consumers’ desires and affordability, the series stands apart, offering best-in-class Cameras, Display, Battery, and other features at an unbelievable price. Redefining the standard of smart photography, the W30 and W30Pro boasts an AI triple camera, waterdrop notch display along with a powerful 4000 mAh battery. The W10, W30 and W30Pro will be available on Amazon.in on flash sales starting 3rd July with W10 Priced at INR 8999/-, & W30 at INR 9999/- respectively.

LG W-Series is poised to be a winner amongst the consumers today. Carrying the heritage of LG’s focus on design, the new series flaunts a minimalistic and elegant symmetric design with thin bezels. Powered by a powerful processor, the smartphones are paired with 3/4 GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage to run even the most demanding tasks and apps with ease.

Mr. Ki Wan Kim, Managing Director, LG Electronics India, said “Today is a significant day for us at LG as we add three new smartphones to our product portfolio that are made in India. LG has always believed in bringing customized innovations that offers need-based propositions. Therefore, in every market, we listen to our consumers and reflect that feedback in our products. This philosophy has enabled us to remain at the top and we aim to achieve similar success with our new W-Series smartphone range.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Advait Vaidya, Business Head- Mobiles, LG India “The W-series is a demonstration of LG’s continued commitment to setting new performance standards and inspiring creative expression. We are confident that it will be a game changer in the category as it provides an elevated experience for our tech-evolved consumers coupled with the right pricing. The LG W Series will not only enable our consumers to capture brilliant images but with customizable notch feature it will also give users flexible options when it comes to setting up the display to fit their tastes and style”

“With this new range of smartphone developed on Indian insights, we will continue to evolve by offering outstanding quality and advanced features in the mobile category, aimed at exceeding the expectations of our consumers.” he added

Some key features of the smartphone include –

Capturing the Winning moments

The LG W30 and LG W30Pro features a triple camera module with three different lenses: like Low light camera, Depth and Wide angle camera. The three lenses allow shutterbugs to frame different shots without changing position relative to the subject. Along with triple camera, these phones also sport various modes such as normal, night mode, portrait, Slow motion and wide angle.

The front camera features 16 MP camera in LG W30 & W30Pro & 8MP in W10 that works in tandem to create the perfect bokeh effect with an on-screen slider to adjust the amount of background blur. Other features allow selfie lovers to personalize their photos even more with unique lighting and special effects.

LG upgraded the camera in the W series to be even more powerful and intuitive to deliver the best color, composition, white balance and shutter speed.

Immersive Sight

The LG W Series sports a new and improved FullVisionTM display deliver more accurate colors and better luminance consistency.

The W30 and W30Pro customizable mode of notches gives users flexible options when it comes to setting up the display to fit their tastes and style. The display can be fully expanded for a bezel-less look or it can be set to a more traditional style where the notification bar is completely blacked out.

Unmatched sound quality

Continuing LG’s commitment to deliver unrivaled audio experience on its smartphones, the W series offers premium audio innovations that remains unmatched in the industry. LG W30Pro features Stereo pulse sound that utilizes the internal space of the smartphone as a resonance chamber to deliver double the bass of conventional smartphones for powerful sound without the need for external speakers.

Stay connected always

The 4,000mAh battery in the new series and Fast Charging capabilities in LG W30Pro will keep one connected for longer allowing you to charge your phone quickly. The Adaptive Power Saving Mode enables users to be reassured knowing the smart battery is running most efficiently for the best performance needed.

Tech Summary:

Features W10 W30 W30Pro Display 6.19 (15.72cm) 18.9:9 HD+ FullVision™ Display 6.26 (15.9cm) 19:9 HD+ IPS Dot FullVision™ Display 6.217 (15.79cm) 19:9 HD+ FullVision™ Display CPU 2.0 GHz Octa-Core (Helio P22) 2.0 GHz Octa-Core (Helio P22) SDM632 1.8GHz Octa Core Size / Weight 156 X 76.2X 8.5(mm), 164(g) 162.7 x 78.8 x 8.5, 172g 157.7x75.9x8.3mm 172.7(g) Front Camera 8MP 16MP 16MP Camera Rear Camera Dual Real Camera :13MP PDAF / 5MP FF Triple Real Camera - 12 MP, AF (Low Light) - 13MP, AF (Wide) - 2 MP, FF, depth Camera Triple Real Camera :13 + 5 + 8 MP Memory 3GB / 32GB 3GB / 32GB 4GB / 64GB Battery 4,000mAh / Li-polymer 4,000mAh / Li-polymer 4,000mAh / Li-polymer/ Fast Charge Network Dual 4G (4G+4G): 2 + 1 card slots Dual 4G (4G+4G): Hybrid Slots Dual 4G (4G+4G) : Hybrid card slots AI Face-unlock / Bokeh Effect Face-unlock / Bokeh Effect Face-unlock / Bokeh Effect Connectivity Wi-Fi Dual Band/ Bluetooth 4.2 / OTG Wi-Fi Dual Band/ Bluetooth 4.2 / OTG Wi-Fi Dual Band/ Bluetooth / OTG Sensor Fingerprint / Proximity / Ambient light / Accelerometer / Gyroscope Fingerprint / Proximity / Ambient light / Accelerometer Fingerprint / Proximity / Ambient light / Accelerometer / Gyroscope Color Tulip Purple, Gray: Smoky Gray Thunder Blue, Platinum Gray, Aurora Green, TBD Other - - Stereo Pulse Speaker

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea, was established in 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications industry. In India, LG has earned a premium brand position and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon, Pune, which has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



