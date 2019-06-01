LG SERVICE NOW AT FINGERTIPS WITH WHATSAPP BUSINESS SOLUTION SERVICE

- Ensuring instant interaction with LG, service to go live on June 01, 2019

New Delhi, June 01, 2019: With an aim to further elevate the customer relationship, LG Electronics, a consumer durable major in India join hands with Infobip to enable WhatsApp Business Solution for after sales service. As a part of this partnership, consumers will be able to use WhatsApp to message LG’s customer care fora two-way dialogue. The service will help LG to connect better with the customers not just in the metro cities, but also across India. Ensuring a real time update, the service will go live on June 01, 2019.

Apart from discussing the queries on WhatsApp, the customers can likewise share Installation requests, register complaints related to products and real scenarios to receive easy solutions. Responses to simple inquiries such as finding a nearby brand shop location or wanting to know key features of a product can also be provided on this platform.

One stop solution for all queries No waiting in queue-prompt response and instant interaction with LG

Ease of sharing images, links and documents

Get self help content related to your products

Get status and updates for all your help

Know more about new product specifications

“Commenting on the new development, Mr. Ki Wan Kim, Managing Director, LG Electronics India, said, “Keeping in accordance with changing preferences of our customers, we decided to expand our width for after sales service which can defiantly be a great enabler in reaching out to our customers quickly and effectively. Our main differentiators include need-based innovation, customer-centric approach and robust after sales service. With this association, we are confident to take our relationship with our customers to the next level”

Sharing his views, Mr. Yougeun Park, Head of Customer Service, LG Electronics, India said, “At LG, we aim to deliver value to our customers at every contact point. WhatsApp is a widely used platform across the country and will act as a one point solution for our consumers. We are sure that this initiative will bring us closer to our customers and help us serve them better.

On the occasion, Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip- the technology partner for this initiative said,

“Infobip is proud to enable WhatsApp Business Solution helping LG Electronics with customer product requests and repair needs for consumer durables. Reaching your customers on the channel they already enjoy is genuinely providing an enhanced customer experience building brand loyalty and trust.”

WhatsApp number for customers - +91 9711709999

For opt-in, link is live now at https://www.lg.com/in/whatsapp-opt-in

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

For further information contact:

LG

Neeta Linz– neeta.linz@lge.com

Deepika Kukreti– deepika.kukreti@lge.com

LG-One

Saloni Mehta–saloni.mehta@lg-one.com

Megha Behl– megha.behl@lg-one.com