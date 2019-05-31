LG’S CEILING FAN RAISES INDUSTRY BAR WITH

NATURAL AIRFLOW AND CUTTING-EDGE FEATURES

Company’s New Model Boasts Premium Components and Design, Offers Ultimate Comfort via Dual Wing Technology

Chennai, May 31st 2019—LG Electronics (LG) is launching the LG Ceiling Fan, pushing the envelope of air care technology and reinforcing its industry leadership. The revolutionary ceiling fan offers the ultimate comfort through its Dual Wing fan-blades, which produce incredibly natural airflow with room-wide coverage. Thanks to an advanced Inverter motor, the fan delivers outstanding performance along with increased safety, durability and reliability. A premium design and a host of convenience-enhancing features complete LG’s stylish solution.

The company’s first premium ceiling fan, the high-quality model impresses with strong output and enhanced airflow. Ensuring greater comfort, the Dual Wings recreate a pleasant, natural breeze inside the home. They reduce turbulence by up to 22 percent compared to conventional fan designs, drastically cutting a major cause of user discomfort. The unique shape of the wings allows airflow to reach every corner of the room without any blind spots. Designed to mimic the shape of a humpback whales powerful fins, the wings effortlessly keep noise production to under 49dB, for a pleasantly quiet indoor environment.

"We are proud to present our innovative air care solution, which generates natural airflow to bring comfort to the entire room,” said Ki-Wan-Kim - MD, LG Electronics India. “The premium LG Ceiling Fan is strong on performance, convenience, and design, delivering an array of benefits that speak of our continuous efforts to improve consumers’ daily lives.”

LG Ceiling Fan is setting new standards with its state-of-the-art technologies, quality components, energy efficiency, and first-class style. Backed by a 2-year warranty, LG’s advanced Inverter motor features double-insulated parts that improve reliability, safety, and durability. The smooth, flowing shape of the wings and the fan’s attractive LED display bring a sense of modern minimalism to any room and attest to the company’s commitment to good design.

