LG joins hands with Hotstar to provide an unmatched TV viewing experience

New Delhi, May, 2019: With an aim to further enhance the TV viewing experience of its consumers, LG Electronics India, today announces a partnership with Hotstar, India’s largest premium video streaming platform. The App went live in the month of March for LG AI ThinQ models, range starting from 80cm(32) onwards(The App will also be supported in the 2017* Smart Tv models). Through this partnership, viewers can enjoy their favorite shows in the best picture quality on LG’s SMART televisions.

Younchul Park, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said, “We are extremely delighted to have partnered with one of the most coveted streaming services in India, Hotstar. Content consumption is growing across India and we at LG are swiftly responding to this new trend. With this partnership, our clear focus is to provide our consumers with the best platform along with high-quality content, making it a truly compelling proposition.”

Hotstar Spokesperson, said, “We are happy to partner with LG in making the Hotstar app available on their WebOS platform. This strategic association will enable LG smart TV consumers to transform their TV viewing experience and access our expansive entertainment library as well as live sports and news, seamlessly on their TV screens.”

With more than 350 million downloads and over 300 million monthly active users, Hotstar currently offers 1200+ shows, 3500+ movies in 9 languages. This includes the latest sought-after series and titles such as Game of Thrones, Koffee with Karan, Modern Family. It is also the destination for all the major global sporting events such as VIVO IPL, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 etc. Consumers can enjoy these much-desired shows and sports in the best picture quality .

With AI functionality in LG TVs you can experience an intuitive online/offline voice control These TVs not only work on fixed voice commands but also understand the intent of query before providing a search result. The TV not only listens and answers, but listens , thinks and then answers . Additionally, there is a set of 800+ offline commands which work even without internet connection to take the entertainment to another level. LG AI Range now has Google Assistant enabled (UHD and above models) in it to give you a hassle- free experience. So, your personal assistant is right there to help you answer your questions.

Key intelligent features of LG smart TV

LG’s AI ThinQ offers an interactive experience in the new smart TV lineup that delivers intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity. With a streamlined setup process, viewers can seamlessly connect to gaming consoles and external sound bars. The launcher bar available in TV helps you add your favorite apps which can be opened with a single click avoiding the hassle of searching. Other unique features include Mobile Connection Overlay that enables the customers to view both the mobile and television screens simultaneously. Customers can also access Google photos & drive on LG TV with the help of cloud photos and videos app. The 2-way Bluetooth feature on these televisions allow users to listen to the TV audio wirelessly on compatible audio devices and connect the mobile with LG TV to enjoy music.

Magic motion remote

The Magic Motion Remote that comes along with LG Smart AI TV uses interface which provides seamless, intuitive navigation with Magic Remote's point, click, scroll and voice commands. With the unique and compelling technological upgradations in the new TV range, the company has paved a new dimension for the field of smart technology. With these features the TV watching experience has been redefined and made more versatile.

The AI ThinQ range starts from Rs.31,490/- to Rs.3299990/- across sizes starting from 80cm(32) till 195cm(77).

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea, was established in 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications industry. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand position and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon, Pune, which has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

About Hotstar

Hotstar is India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 100,000 hours of drama and movies in 18 languages, and coverage of every major global sporting event. Launched in early 2015, it is one of India’s most downloaded apps and has attracted more than 350 million followers on the back of a highly evolved video streaming technology and high attention to the quality of experience across devices and platforms. Hotstar has appropriated top spots on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store, consistently named among the most popular apps on both platforms since its launch.

