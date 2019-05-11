LG Electronics organize “Blood Donation Drive” across the country

-Spread a feeling of Life’s Good amongst the citizens

- Pan India CSR Initiative, 47 cities on May 11, 2019

New Delhi, May 11, 2019: On occasion of LG Electronics India’s 22nd anniversary, the company is extending its commitment towards the nation by organizing a mega blood donation drive across 47 cities, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The CSR initiative is led in association with National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC), Ministry of health & family welfare, Govt. of India. The blood bank partners are Army Command hospitals, Red Cross Society of India, Rotary, Lion's, Govt. hospitals & others.

In addition to the blood donation camps across country, this initiative also aims in spreading the awareness about this noble gesture of donating blood. LG rolled out this initiative through radio, digital and on-ground activations at retail stores inviting Indian citizens to donate blood and become a proud life savior.

Ki-Wan-Kim MD LG Electronics India said "We at LG understand the importance of good health. Certainly, there is a need to create awareness around blood donation & through such initiatives, we hope to bring a positive change in the society. This is yet another gesture from us to showcase our deep commitment and care for the Indian society. I am thankful to all donors who came forward for this cause. "

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Umesh Dhal, Director & CRO-LG Electronics India said, “The most valuable gift a human can give to another is Blood. We can create blood relation with other fellow citizens and build strong bond with nation, this gesture will make us Proud Life Saviors. This can bring real strength to our nation”

This initiative further strengthens LG’s core essence of ‘Life’s Good’ and showcases brilliantly how the brand wants to reach out to those who are in need of such assistance. It allows individuals to witness the power in their hands and how collaborative efforts can help transform lives. LG is proud to initiate this drive across India. #bondwithnation

